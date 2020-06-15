Identity Of The Giant Ninja From WWE Backlash Revealed

As seen during the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to fight a bunch of ninjas who showed up on motorcycles. The match was shot in a cinematic way and had many fans confused when it was over. Anyways, there was a giant sword-wielding ninja who appeared during the segment. The giant ninja appeared alongside Akira Tozawa and scared the two tag-teams off. For those wondering, he was WWE recruit Jordan Omogbehin.

Omogbehin signed with WWE in October 2018 and began working NXT live events in June of 2019. You can check out a photo of him below: