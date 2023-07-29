Identity Of Woman In WWE SmackDown Segment With Bobby Lashley Revealed

Who was the lady in the segment with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on Friday night?

According to “The Local Competitor” account on Twitter (X), the woman in the segment with “The All Mighty” and the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins was independent wrestler Kaia McKenna.

McKenna trained under Seth Rollins at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy and has appeared on AEW Dark in the past.