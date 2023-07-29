Identity Of Woman In WWE SmackDown Segment With Bobby Lashley Revealed

Who was the lady in the segment with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on Friday night?
According to “The Local Competitor” account on Twitter (X), the woman in the segment with “The All Mighty” and the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins was independent wrestler Kaia McKenna.
McKenna trained under Seth Rollins at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy and has appeared on AEW Dark in the past.
On the new @WWE SmackDown: Who brought out Bobby Lashley's gifts/rack of new suits to The Street Profits?
“The Conduit of Karma” Kaia McKenna @KaiaMcK appeared during the segment. #WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/pLFk6ibIFy
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 29, 2023
Kaia McKenna competed in several promotions.
She had matches in AEW (Dark: Elevation), SCWPro @SCWPro, Beyond Wrestling, Capital Championship Wrestling @CCWAction, MCW Pro @MCWWrestling, AAW @AAWPro, LVAC @the_LVAC, among others.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/Btg2OTGBRC
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 29, 2023