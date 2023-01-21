Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)

The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed.
As seen on this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment.
Knight’s opponent was Ren Jones, a local independent pro wrestler with history in the AEW, AAW, CLASH Wrestling and other promotions. He has worked for WWE in the past, including a 2017 match on an episode of 205 Live against The Brian Kendrick.
Additionally, Ren Jones worked as a security guard on WWE television in 2022.
On the new @WWE SmackDown: LA Knight @RealLAKnight defeated Ren Jones.
This was Ren's 2nd WWE match. He last competed on the 1/24/17 205 Live as Tripp Bradshaw, taking on Brian Kendrick.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/LVFe3lY5kP
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 21, 2023
Since his last WWE appearance, Ren Jones mainly competed in AEW, CLASH Wrestling @clashwrestling, AAW @AAWPro, Sanctuary Fight Club @fight_sanctuary, & Independence Pro @__IPW__.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/EW3LCUh0EL
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 21, 2023