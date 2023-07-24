Identity Revealed For Recently Trademarked WWE Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, on July 13, WWE filed several new ring names with the US Patent and Trademark Office, including “Kiyah Saint, Izzi Dame, Trey Bearhill, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont.”

Last week, these filings were added to the USPTO database. They are listed for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and professional wrestler and entertainer performances.

Franki Strefling, a former volleyball player who joined WWE in 2022, will perform under Izzi Dame. On last week’s episode of NXT Level Up, she made her in-ring debut as the new persona, losing to Dani Palmer.

Dame previously worked a few NXT house shows, including her in-ring debut on May 20th at an NXT live event as Frankie Carissa, where she lost to Lola Vice.

Tiller Bucktrot, a 24-year-old former University of Tulsa football player, will go by the name Trey Bearhill, according to PWInsider.