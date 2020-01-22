If WWE Wrestlers Were English Premier League Football Teams

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is the largest professional wrestling entertainment company worldwide. It has several branches that specialize in football and movies. The American firm organizes more than 500 fights each year. Wrestling fans can wager on major WWE fights at Betway. The English Premier League (EPL) and WWE have few similarities. Here is a detailed comparison of nine WWE wrestlers and Premier League clubs.

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Watford

Rhyno and Slater teamed up when they got promoted to WWE. The athletes and Watford attracted many fans after their promotions. But, their popularity has decreased due to their dismal performances.

Bray Wyatt and Arsenal

Arsenal and Bray are popular in the sports industry. They use unique styles when facing tough opponents. But, the Gunners and Bray have suffered due to unfair booking, management, and recruitment. Most of their fans have been frustrated severally in the past.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton has defeated several top Premier League clubs since they got promoted into the top England tournament. Nakamura has struggled to appear in the WWE main roster for long. He recently got promoted into WWE. Shinsuke and Brighton have a chance to impress their new audience.

Peter Dunne and Burnley

Burnley performed well in all home games last season. Many punters who place Betway English Premier League bets supported the club. Burnley competed with top clubs for the first five positions. Dunne has also received immense support at home. He has started defeated elite fighters outside the United Kingdom.

Sami Zayn and Bournemouth

Bournemouth and Zayn are both underdogs that many opponents underestimate. But, they occasionally amaze their fans when they defeat experienced opponents. They often compete fairly in sports.

Erick Rowan and Crystal Palace

Rowan isn’t as popular as the other Wyatt Family members. At times, it appears as if he will get demoted from WWE soon. Similarly, Crystal Palace had an inconsistent performance in the Premier League last season. But, the club survived relegation.

Roman Reigns and Chelsea

Roman and Chelsea have many similarities. They are both focused and resilient. Chelsea has won several Premier League titles while Roman has won four World Championship titles. The athletes and Premier League club have world-class displays in the ring and on the pitch.

The Miz and Everton

The Miz has taken part in more than 90 Extreme Rules fights. He also won the World and Continent championships. Everton has never been relegated from the Premier League. But, they are both stuck in the middle of their sports championships. They are consistent and entertaining.

Jinder Mahal and Leicester City

Leicester City shocked many soccer fans when it won the 2015 Premier League title. Jinder won his first WWE Championship in 2017 after defeating Randy Orton. Yet, he hasn’t been in good form of late. Leicester City is the second club in the current EPL league table.

The English Premier League and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. have millions of fans globally. Football and wrestling are some of the leading sports. Betway allows punters to wager on top athletes and footballers. Legendary wrestlers like Tripple H have tried to venture into soccer. Also, some athletes are ardent supporters of Premier League teams.