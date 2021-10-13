IInspiration vs. Decay Announced For Impact Bound For Glory PPV

Impact has announced that The IInspiration will face The Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their debuts at Bound For Glory.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. TBD

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. TBD

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 15 stars TBA

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. 3 stars TBA