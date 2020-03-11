Ilja Dragunov On Possibly Going For Walter’s Title, Working With HBK & HHH

NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov recently spoke with talkSPORT and commented on glad he is that he signed with WWE and gets to work with guys like Triple H & Shawn Michaels. He said-

“I get the feeling people understand me and that’s very important to me, it’s why I love my work here so much. They understand what I’m doing without really telling them a lot. And in WWE, I’ve seen absolute professionals on a whole new level that I’ve never seen before, I don’t regret a single day that I’m here.”

He talked ore about what it’s like working with HHH & HBK-

“Yeah, what can I say?! Of course, it’s learning from the best. It’s just stuff you can’t imagine when you’re getting into it [professional wrestling]. It’s a completely new horizon for me and I know things I never thought I’d know and I see them from a different perspective. I’ve grown as a performer every single day. This is the most exciting time in my life.”

Is it time for Dragunov to feud with Walter for the NXT UK Championship? Dragunov weighed in-

“I think every person here on this brand is looking forward to facing the biggest star on the brand, which is obviously the champion. I have great history with WALTER and I love those big fight feels. Like, the matches that feel like fights and wars, everything that is raised out of brutality and passion. At some certain point of time, it needs to happen.”