Ilja Dragunov Promises To Become Most Intense NXT Champion Of All-Time

Ilja Dragunov is ready for Sunday night.

Ahead of his NXT Championship showdown against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Great American Bash 2023, Dragunov spoke with Cultaholic for an-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Dragunov vowed to be the most intense NXT Champion in history after he captures the title from Hayes this Sunday.

“Being the face of NXT is dependent on what the people want,” Dragunov said. “Do you want to have the most intense man in NXT being NXT Champion? Do you want to have the person with the biggest passion and the biggest intensity level, with the highest resilience, being the champion of the brand? Do you want the strongest possible person to be the champ of the brand?”

Dragunov continued, “I don’t know, but as soon as I am the NXT Champion, you will definitely have that. So, you will really have the most intense brand then.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.