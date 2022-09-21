Ilja Dragunov Returns to WWE NXT, Big Match Coming Soon

Ilja Dragunov, aka “The Czar,” has returned to WWE NXT.

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in the main event of Tuesday night’s taped NXT 2.0 episode to become the new #1 contender to Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. After the match, Breakker and McDonagh faced off until the music stopped and Dragunov appeared.

Dragunov played to the crowd while an outraged JD yelled at no one in particular. Breakker stood in the ring, watching as Dragunov wiped his feet on the apron before entering the ring. Dragunov took a step toward Breakker, but McDonagh took a step toward them both. Breakker then raised the NXT Title belt in the air as the three-way face-off in the middle of the ring continued.

While WWE has yet to officially announce it, Bate vs. McDonagh vs. Breakker for the Unified NXT Title is expected for the NXT Halloween Havoc event on Saturday, October 29.

After NXT ended, WWE posted a backstage video of Dragunov saying, “JD McDonagh, Bron Breakker… long live The Czar!”

Dragunov last made an appearance on the August 4 NXT UK episode, where he announced his retirement from the NXT UK Title due to a severe ankle injury. Dragunov then made an appearance in a vignette on the August 18 NXT UK show, vowing to reclaim his title. Bate eventually won a tournament for the vacant title, but Breakker defeated him at Worlds Collide on September 4 to unify the NXT UK Title with the NXT Title.

There’s no word on whether Dragunov will join the NXT roster full-time or if he’ll be around until NXT Europe debuts in 2023. He has already worked six matches for the main NXT brand, including a loss to Kona Reeves at the August 16, 2019 live event in Sebring, a victory over Bronson Reed at the January 24, 2020 live event in Shreveport, a loss to Finn Balor at Worlds Collide 2020, a loss to Butch on the August 10, 2021 NXT TV show, a victory over Roderick Strong on the August 17, 2021 NXT episode, and the title win Dragunov also has a match against Xyon Quinn that has yet to be aired and was taped last week.

Dragunov held the NXT UK Title for 346 days after defeating current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther back on July 7, 2022 at NXT TakeOver 36. Dragunov became the third-longest reigning NXT UK Champion in history, trailing only Gunther’s 870 recognized days and Butch’s 685 recognized days. With 125 recognized days, Bate’s inaugural reign was the fourth-longest NXT UK Title reign. Bate’s three-day reign as NXT UK Champion in the summer was the fifth and final reign.

There is currently no word on what will happen next for the NXT Title chase on the Road to Halloween Havoc, but we will keep you updated. The following are highlights from Tuesday night’s show:

Tyler Bate and @jd_mcdonagh square off in a high-stakes battle RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/BpknJ4lb6i — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2022