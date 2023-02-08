Ilja Dragunov Returns to WWE NXT (Video)

Ilja Dragunov is back in WWE NXT.

JD McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in singles action on Tuesday night’s post-Vengeance Day episode of NXT. Dragunov’s music hit near the end of the match, and he came out, taking out Trick Williams at the entrance-way. As a result of the distraction, Hayes was able to get the pin on McDonagh. Dragunov stormed the ring after the match and hit McDonagh before preparing for the Moscow Torpedo. McDonagh quickly exited the ring before Dragunov could strike, and Dragunov pursued him through the crowd.

Dragunov has not appeared in NXT since losing to McDonagh on the October 25, 2022 episode. Dragunov was reported to be away due to work visa issues, as were other NXT Superstars who recently returned, including Tyler Bate and new NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus.

Dragunov was defeated by McDonagh on October 25, just three days after the two worked a Triple Threat with NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc. Dragunov lost the NXT UK Title due to an injury in the summer of 2022, ending his 347-day reign, and had been on an 11-match winning streak prior to Halloween Havoc.

