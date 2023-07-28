Ilja Dragunov Rules Out Joining GUNTHER In Imperium

Don’t expect to see Ilja Dragunov standing alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci behind GUNTHER any time soon.

The man who had many epic battles with GUNTHER during their respective days in WWE NXT U.K. recently ruled out the possibility of joining Imperium.

Andrew Spoors of Wrestle Sphere recently asked Dragunov about the possibility of joining the main roster WWE faction.

“My question to this is honestly, who would actually want this,” Dragunov responded. “There couldn’t be more differences between Imperium and me. Those guys are very cold, very stoic, very methodical.”

Dragunov continued, “I’m a completely unbalanced super intense mad dragon. That’s the person I am. They don’t fit together. Who wants to see something that is not fitting together?”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.