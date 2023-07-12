Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes To Headline WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

You can officially pencil in the main event for the latest annual WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Ilja Dragunov emerged victorious over Bron Breakker in a NXT Championship Eliminator bout.

With the win, Dragunov has earned a guaranteed title shot against Carmelo Hayes, which WWE officially announced for the main event of WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Previously announced for the show is Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 30, 2023, WWE NXT Great American Bash is scheduled to take place from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

