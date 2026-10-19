Ilja Dragunov’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set For Wednesday’s Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov made a memorable AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, receiving a warm welcome from the live audience.

Following the event, Dragunov participated in the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, where he expressed his eagerness to compete in the ring this Wednesday on Dynamite. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan echoed this sentiment, confirming Dragunov’s in-ring debut for Dynamite.

Khan stated, “How about this Wednesday night? Based on what we said backstage, I think you’ve said you’re ready to start fighting this Wednesday night on Dynamite?” to which Dragunov replied, “I am.”

Khan continued, “Right, let’s do it. I’m excited for that. We’ll have your in-ring debut. You’ve arrived ahead of schedule, thanks to the great immigration officials and your own hard work and your desire to get in the ring with the best in the world. I believe, you sir, are one of the best in the world, and I’m just honored you’ve chosen to sign with us in AEW, because I think you’re one of the best wrestlers on the planet.” Dragunov responded, “Thank you so much! At this point, just get me into the ring.”

This match will mark Dragunov’s first appearance since the April 17th episode of WWE SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had been off television since WrestleMania 42 and ultimately decided to leave WWE in August. The October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

You can check out both Dragunov and Khan’s comments below.