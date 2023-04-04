IMPACT Against All Odds 2023 Set For 6/9 In Columbus, OH.

The date and location for IMPACT Against All Odds 2023 have been announced.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Against All Odds 2023 will be taking place on Friday, June 9, 2023 from Columbus, Ohio.

“Against All Odds is coming to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 9 followed by Against All Odds Fallout on June 10,” read the announcement. “Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY!”