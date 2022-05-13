Impact Against All Odds Event Returning, Set For A Friday Special Due To WWE?

Impact Wrestling is planning to bring back the Against All Odds event this summer.

The current plan is to run Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, according to Fightful Select. This will be the Against All Odds special event, and Impact TV tapings.

If these dates are correct, it appears Against All Odds will air as a Friday night special. This is likely due to WWE Money In the Bank airing that Saturday, July 2.

This will be the first time Impact has ran Against All Odds back-to-back since 2011 and 2012. Against All Odds was an annual pay-per-view from 2005-2012. The 2019 show aired as a special edition of the weekly Impact TV show, and the 2021 event aired on Impact Plus.

There is no word yet on the venue for Against All Odds and the Impact TV tapings, but we will keep you updated. This will be Impact’s first time in Atlanta since before the COVID-19 pandemic. While the company has toured Georgia at times, they only ran Atlanta a few times before the pandemic.

Impact will return to The Nashville Fairgrounds for Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19, to celebrate the 20th anniversary. It looks like Against All Odds will be the next special event to take place after that.

Impact is expected to officially announce Against All Odds 2022 soon.

Stay tuned for more.