Impact Against All Odds, Southern Hostility and Derby City Rumble Events Announced

The Against All Odds special event, as well as the Southern Hostility tapings and the Derby City Rumble tapings, have all been confirmed by Impact Wrestling.

The 2022 Against All Odds event will be broadcast live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air on Impact Plus, and Ultimate Insiders will be able to watch the event on YouTube.

The following night, Saturday, July 2, Impact will tape their Southern Hostility TV show at Center Stage in Atlanta. Future Impact TV programs will also be taped at this event.

The Derby City Rumble tapings will take place at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. Future Impact TV programs will also be taped at these locations.

Impact is expected to provide ticket information for the Center Stage events in the near future. Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets for the Louisville tapings on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. ET.

Here are the official posters for the events: