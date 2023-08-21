Impact and NJPW Multiverse United Results – August 20, 2023

Impact and NJPW presents Multiverse United, live from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On the card is, Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Impact World Championship. Plus, Giulia vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and more

Countdown results:

Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath vs. Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi

RESULTS: Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath defeats Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke via pinfall with a Crossbody from Yuya Uemura to Ryusuke Taguchi.

IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

RESULTS: AND STILL DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION KENNY KING! Kenny King defeats Yoshinobu Kanemaru via pinfall with a Royal Flush.

Main Card:

Scramble: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight vs. YOH

RESULTS: Chris Sabin wins via pinfall with a Cradle Shot on YOH.

After the match, Bushi mists Sabin before running off.

TMDK (Shane Haste & Zack Sabre JR.) vs. Eddie Edwards & Moose

RESULTS: Moose and Eddie Edwards defeats TMDK via pinfall after Edwards kicks Haste into a Spear from Moose.

NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo

RESULTS: AND STILL NJPW STRONG WOMEN’S CHAMPION GIULIA! Giulia wins via pinfall with a Northern Lights Bomb on Shaw.

After the match, Momo strikes Giulia right after the bell, but Giulia hits her with a driver in return. Giulia celebrates her first win in the US.

Callihan grabs the mic and says it feels like we’ve been missing some hardcore action tonight. He pitches this to be a South Philly Street Fight. Douki agrees to it and goes on the attack.

South Philly Street Fight: Douki vs. Sami Callihan

RESULTS: Sami Callihan defeats Douki via pinfall with a Cactus Driver 97 into a pile of chairs.

TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

RESULTS: TJP & Francesco Akira defeats Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fuj via pinfall with a double knee strike on Fujita.

Backstage:

Mike Bailey talks about teaming with Takahashi tonight.

Bullet Club (David Finlay, KENTA, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The World (PCO, Josh Alexander, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & The DKC)

RESULTS: The Bullet Club wins via pinfall after PCO goes to the top for a PCOsault. DKC tries to splash on Finley, but he gets his knees up. Finley powerbombs DKC for the victory.

After the match, the beating continues as Bullet Club continues beating people down and clearing the ring until they’re left standing tall.

Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

RESULTS: Lio Rush and Trey Miguel defeats Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall after Rush hits Takahashi with a low blow while Trey Miguel had the referee distracted.

After the match, Lio Rush asks for the mic and says he’s not the only champion in town. He then challenges Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

IMPACT World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT WORLD Champion ALEX SHELLY! Alex Shelly defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall with a Shell Shock.