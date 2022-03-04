Impact Announces Big Tag Team Match For WrestleCon Event

Impact Wrestling has announced the first match for their WrestleCon live event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend near Dallas.

The name of the event will be the Multiverse of Matches. The first match announced will see Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

Other names advertised for Multiverse of Matches are Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Tasha Steelz, Eric Young, Rhino, Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, Chelsea Green, Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact World Champion Moose, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, and Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Impact Multiverse of Matches will take place on Friday, April 1 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas. The start time is 9pm local time. Impact will also run their retro-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) event that same night, beginning at midnight.

The Briscoes are scheduled to compete that same night at ROH Supercard of Honor, against opponents that will be announced soon.

Stay tuned for more on Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event.