Impact Announces Bound For Glory Is Sold Out

The 2021 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV is officially sold out. Impact made the announcement on Monday night. It’s possible that more tickets will be released as we get closer to the event.

Tickets are still available for the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings scheduled for Sunday 10/24 & Monday 10/25 at the same venue.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Here is the updated card-

BREAKING: This Saturday's #BoundForGlory is officially SOLD OUT! If you missed out you can still join us in @samstownlv on October 24th and 25th for IMPACT or again in November: https://t.co/JEu6RvWzMs pic.twitter.com/JtxPmFWBUY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 18, 2021

World Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mickie James

Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (C) vs. TBD

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay (C) vs. The IInspiration

Vacant X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Call Your Gauntlet Match: Brian Myers vs. Chris Sabin vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. 14 more stars TBA (Chris Sabin enters first, Morrissey enters last, winner receives championship match of their choosing)

-Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design (If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face Violent By Design in a handicap match)

Pre-Show – Six-Way For The Impact Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. 2 stars TBA