Impact Announces Countdown Match For Rebellion

Impact has announced that Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship vs. Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee on the upcoming Rebellion pre-show.

Countdown To Rebellion will air this Saturday 4/23 at 7:30 PM EST on Youtube and Impact+. The main PPV card will begin airing at 8 PM EST.

The Impact Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday 4/23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie NY. Here is the current lineup-

–Pre-Show Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence (C) vs. The IInspiration

-Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

-ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards (Non-Title)

–AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie

–X Division Championship Triple Threat: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

–Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Rosemary

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge: Violent By Design (C) vs. TBA

–Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. Josh Alexander