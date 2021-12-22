Impact Announces Hardcore War 10-Man Match For Hard 2 Kill PPV

A 10-man Hardcore War has been announced for the Impact Wrestling Hard 2 Kill PPV, which takes place on Saturday 1/8 from Dallas Texas. The match will feature Violence By Design & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

Here is the updated Hard To Kill lineup-

–Impact World Championship Triple Threat: Moose (C) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

–Impact Knockouts Championship Texas Death Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Steve Maclin

–Knockouts Ultimate X For A Future Championship Opportunity: Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary

–Hardcore War Match: Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack

-Jonah vs. Josh Alexander