Impact Announces Knockouts Championship Match For Rebellion

Tasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at the upcoming Rebellion PPV.

Rosemary became the new #1 contender by winning a 10-woman Battle Royale on last night’s Impact On AXS episode.

The Impact Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday 4/23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie NY. Here is the current lineup-

-Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Triple Threat: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

–Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Rosemary

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge: Violent By Design (C) vs. Good Brothers vs. Decay vs. Motor City Machineguns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

–Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. Josh Alexander