Impact Announces Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match For Hard 2 Kill

Impact has announced that The IInspiration will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The Influence at the upcoming Hard 2 Kill PPV.

Hard 2 Kill takes place on Saturday 1/8 from Dallas Texas. Here is the updated lineup-

–Impact World Championship Triple Threat: Moose (C) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

–Impact Knockouts Championship Texas Death Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Steve Maclin

–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jess McKay & Cassie Lee (C) vs. Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne

–Knockouts Ultimate X For A Future Championship Opportunity: Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary

–Hardcore War Match: Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack

-Jonah vs. Josh Alexander