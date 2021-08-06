Impact Announces Matches For Next Week’s Show And Emergence

– Next week’s Impact Wrestling will feature a Battle Royal to determine Kenny Omega’s challenger for the Impact World Title at the Emergence event on August 20. The following matches have also been announced for next Thursday on AXS-

* #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Daivari in a non-title match

* FinJuice vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

– Speaking of Emergence, pre-taped event will air exclusively on Impact Plus. The following additional matches have been announced for the special event-

Impact World Title Match: Battle Royal winner vs. Kenny Omega (c)

X Division Title Match: Jake Something vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles: Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)