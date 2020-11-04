Impact Announces Matches For Next Week’s TV Show And The Turning Point Special

Next Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will be the go home show for the Turning Point special. The following matches were announced for next Tuesday-

-Acey Romero vs. Chris Sabin

-Nevaeh & Havok vs. Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne

-Rohit Raju defends X Division Championship against TJP. If TJP loses he cannot challenge Raju while he’s champion

The Impact Turning Point special will air on Saturday 11/4, exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service. The following matches were announced-

-Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

-Moose vs. Willie Mack

-The North defends the World Tag Team Championships against The Good Brothers

-Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship in a Anything Goes Match

-Rich Swann defends the World Championship against Sami Callihan