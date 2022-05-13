Impact Announces Matches For The Slammiversary PPV

Eric Young vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is now official for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view. Last night’s Impact saw Young win a Gauntlet For The Gold match to become the new #1 contender, defeating Chris Sabin to get the win. The match also featured Moose, PCO, W. Morrissey, Rich Swann, Mahabali Shera, Eddie Edwards, Vincent, Steve Maclin, Shark Boy, Alex Shelley, Trey Miguel, and Bhupinder Gujjar.

The first-ever Queen of The Mountain match is also now official for Slammiversary. The match will see Tasha Steelz defend her Knockouts World Title against Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.

In more Slammiversary news from last night’s Impact, Kenny King defeated Chris Bey to qualify for the Ultimate X match, which will see Ace Austin defend the X Division Title against King and four other competitors, including the winner of next week’s Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey match.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)