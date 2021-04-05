Impact Announces Matches For Thursday Premiere

Impact Wrestling is moving to Thursdays on AXS beginning this week. Before The Impact is also moving to Thursdays.

Impact has announced Jazz vs. Susan for the first BTI episode on Thursdays. Here is the current line up for Impact Wrestling that night-

-Deaner vs. Chris Sabin

-Team XXXL vs. Sami Callihan and a mystery partner

-Neveah, Alisha Edwards, Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok, Rosemary, Jordynne Grace

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Impact Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack