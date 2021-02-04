Impact Announces New Matches For No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has announced the first-ever Triple Threat Revolver match for the upcoming No Surrender event.

The match will feature Josh Alexander, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, Suicide, Daivari, Blake Christian, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin. Three men will begin the match and once a competitor is eliminated, a new competitor will join the action until everyone has entered. The final three competitors will then do battle until there is a winner, by pinfall or submission. The winner of the match will be named the new #1 contender to the X Division Title. TJP is set to defend the X Division Title against Rohit Raju in a Grudge Match at No Surrender.

Impact has also confirmed Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez for No Surrender.

Impact No Surrender takes place on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Grudge Match for the X Division Title

Rohit Raju vs. TJP (c)

Triple Threat Revolver Match to Determine X Division Title #1 Contender

Josh Alexander vs. Willie Mack vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Daivari vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin

Three competitors start the match and a new competitor will enter after someone is eliminated, until everyone has entered. The final three competitors will battle until there is a winner, by pinfall or submission.

Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez