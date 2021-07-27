Impact Announces New Tag Teams For Homecoming Tournament

New tag teams have been announced for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Homecoming event on Impact Plus. The special event will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown the King & Queen of Impact Wrestling.

Here is the current list of tag teams to participate in the one-night tournament-

-Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

-Crazzy Steve & Rosemary

-Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace

-Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering

-Brian Myers & a partner TBA

Homecoming will also feature Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.