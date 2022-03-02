Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Sacrifice PPV

The Impact Sacrifice Pre-Show will air this Saturday on Youtube at 7:30 PM EST. Impact has announced that the pre-show will feature Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

Sacrifice takes place this Saturday 3/5 from Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here is the updated lineup-

-Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (Pre-Show Match)

-Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

-Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

-JONAH vs. PCO

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Good Brothers (C) vs. Violent By Design

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Chelsea Green or Tasha Steelz

-X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Jake Something

-Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration (C) vs. The Influence

-Impact World Championship Match: Moose (C) vs. Heath

