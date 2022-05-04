Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Under Siege

Impact has announced Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne for the Countdown to Under Siege pre-show that airs this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube.

Here is the updated lineup for Under Siege, which is scheduled for the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY.

–Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

–Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Havok

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design (C) vs. The Briscoes

–AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

-Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

-Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley

-Pre-Show: Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne