IMPACT Announces Tag-Team Title Match For Under Siege 2023, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in another championship contest for the next IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view.

On Friday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) for the World Tag-Team Titles for the upcoming IMPACT Under Siege 2023 premium live event.

With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the lineup for IMPACT Under Siege on 5/26.

IMPACT UNDER SIEGE (5/26/2023)

* Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO (No DQ For IMPACT Title)* Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (Last Chance For Knockouts Title)* Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin (IMPACT X-Division Title)* Trinity vs. TBA (Open Contract Match)* The Design vs. Sami Callihan & TBA & TBA* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian (No. 1 Contender)* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King* Bullet Club (C) vs. SUBCULTURE (IMPACT Tag Titles)

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on 5/26 for complete IMPACT Under Siege 2023 results from London, Ontario, Canada.