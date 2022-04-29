Impact Announces Top Matches For Under Siege PPV

The following matches have been announced for Impact’s Under Siege PPV, which takes place on Saturday 5/7 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY-

-10 Man Tag Team Match: Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent & Kenny King vs. Bullet Club’s Jay White, Chris Bey, El Phantasmo, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

-AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Havok

-World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design (C) vs. The Briscoe Brothers

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Tomohiro Ishii