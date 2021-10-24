Impact Bound For Glory Results – October 23, 2021

First Match: The Decay (c) vs. The Inspiration For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Rosemary and Jessie McKay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McKay backs Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Lee tags herself in. Rosemary avoids the double clothesline. Rosemary screams at The Inspiration. Inspiration Pose. Rosemary whips Lee across the ring. Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double Lariat. Lee tags in McKay. McKay with two toe kicks. Havok denies the irish whip. Havok tags in Rosemary. Body Avalanche Party. Rosemary starts biting McKay’s forehead. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary gets distracted by Lee. McKay knocks Rosemary off the ring apron. McKay tags in Lee. Lee rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Lee with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Lee with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee tags in McKay. Combination Kicks for a two count. Rosemary decks McKay with a JawBreaker. Rosemary with a Spinning Hair Mare Takedown. Havok and Lee are tagged in.

Havok with two clotheslines. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Havok drops McKay with a Body Block. Havok whips McKay into Lee. Havok with a Double Body Avalanche. Havok with The Double Face Wash for a two count. Havok tags in Rosemary. Double Irish Whip. Lee holds onto the ropes. Lee decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Lee sends Havok tumbling to the floor. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Lee tags in McKay. McKay clotheslines Rosemary. McKay with The Rolling Elbow. McKay with a flying forearm smash. McKay follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Rosemary reverses out of the irish whip from McKay. Lee made the blind tag. Lee with The Scorpion Kick. Lee with a Running Bulldog into the left knee of McKay for a two count. Lee talks smack to Rosemary. Rosemary blocks a boot from Lee. Rosemary hits The Reverse DDT. Rosemary tags in Havok.

BackBreaker/Spear Combination for a two count. Havok stares at McKay. Havok rocks McKay with a forearm smash. Havok goes for The Running Leg Drop, but Lee ducks out of the way. McKay drops Rosemary with The Big Boot. Havok responds with The SitOut ChokeBomb. Havok shrugs off The Roundhouse Kick. Havok with a forearm smash. Havok tags in Rosemary. Lee kicks Rosemary in the gut. Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Lee lands back on her feet. Lee ducks a clothesline from Havok. Lee clotheslines Rosemary over the top rope. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee with a Roundhouse Kick. Lee tags in McKay. Inspiration repeatedly drives Havok shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosemary rolls McKay back into the ring. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from McKay. Rosemary applies a waist lock. Rosemary runs McKay into the ropes. McKay tags in Lee. Lee with a vicious knee strike. The Inspiration connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Inspiration via Pinfall

Second Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo In A Triple Threat Match For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

Misfired Strikes after the bell rings. Miguel applies a waist lock. Maclin and Miguel sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Miguel dives over Maclin. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin catches Miguel in mid-air. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex. Phantasmo punches Maclin in the back. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Maclin. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo dropkicks Maclin to the floor. Miguel dives over Phantasmo. Miguel with a shoulder block. Miguel goes for the sunset flip, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Miguel kicks Phantasmo in the face. Miguel dropkicks Phantasmo. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Miguel denies The PowerBomb. Miguel SuperKicks Maclin. Phantasmo trips Miguel from the outside. Maclin attacks Miguel from behind. Maclin kicks Miguel in the gut. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Maclin slaps Miguel in the chest. Phantasmo and Maclin is mauling Miguel in the corner. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Maclin rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Maclin talks smack to Phantasmo. Maclin applies a waist lock. Miguel with a double knee strike. Miguel decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Miguel with a single leg takedown. Miguel grapevines the legs of Phantasmo. Miguel nails Maclin with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Miguel applies The Muta Lock.

Miguel with a throat thrust to Maclin. Miguel with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo dumps Miguel out of the ring. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Maclin. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo stomps on Maclin’s fingers. Phantasmo slaps Maclin in the chest. Phantasmo struts on the top rope. Phantasmo sends Miguel crashing into the steel barricade. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo rolls Miguel back into the ring. Miguel decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Miguel. Phantasmo and Maclin goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel avoids the double clothesline. Miguel with a double mule kick. Miguel with a double basement dropkick. Miguel uppercuts Phantasmo. Miguel with a running forearm smash. Phantasmo answers with a back elbow smash. Maclin with a Shotgun Dropkick. Maclin with a mid-air gut punch to Phantasmo. Maclin with The DDT/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Maclin hooks the outside leg of Phantasmo for a two count. Maclin gets Phantasmo tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Maclin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Maclin side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Maclin with The Corner Spear. Maclin denies The Pump Kick. Tip Up by Maclin. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin Spears Miguel out of the ring.

Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with The Asai MoonSault. Miguel responds with The Rebound Stunner on the floor. Miguel rolls Maclin back into the ring. Maclin avoids The Flying Meteora. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Miguel with The Code Red for a two count. Miguel goes for The Hour Glass Submission, but Maclin counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Miguel sends Maclin into the ropes. Maclin catches Miguel in mid-air. Maclin with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Maclin dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Maclin rocks Miguel with a forearm smash. Maclin puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Miguel denies The SuperPlex. Phantasmo rakes the back of Miguel. Phantasmo with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Phantasmo with The FrankenSteiner into Maclin. Phantasmo connects with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Maclin with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes. Maclin denies The Flying Meteora. Miguel with the matrix escape. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo delivers The Sudden Death. Miguel with The Bridging Sunset Flip for a two count. Phantasmo goes for the low blow, but Miguel is wearing a cup. Miguel SuperKicks Phantasmo. Miguel with The Buzzsaw Kick. Miguel drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster. Miguel plants Phantasmo with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Third Match: HEATH & TBD vs. Violent By Design w/Eric Young

VBD gangs up on Heath before the bell rings. Heath side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Heath repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Heath slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Heath with a straight right hand. Heath with the irish whip. Heath follows that with a flying forearm smash. Heath punches Doering. Heath kicks Deaner in the gut. Heath denies The Chokeslam. Heath unloads a flurry of right jabs. The referee is trying to get Doering out of the ring. Deaner dropkicks the left knee of Heath. Deaner with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Deaner slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Heath’s chest. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering is putting the boots to Heath. Doering is choking Heath with his boot. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner is mauling Heath in the corner. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering with a Delayed Bodyslam. Doering with the elbow drop for a two count.

Doering applies the cravate. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Heath with a straight right hand. Doering kicks Heath in the gut. Doering whips Heath across the ring. Heath kicks Doering in the chest. Heath ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner goes for The Flying HeadButt, but Heath ducks out of the way. Heath with combination haymakers. Heath ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Heath with two clotheslines. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath launches Doering over the top rope. Heath ducks another clothesline from Deaner. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rhino finally arrives. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino with a shoulder block. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with The Mini GORE. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Doering. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Rhino connects with The GORE to pickup the victory. After the match, Heath hugs Rhino.

Winner: HEATH & Rhino via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Participants (Chris Sabin, Rocky Romero, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, Savannah Evans, Johnny Swinger, Melina, The Demon, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Laredo Kid, Sam Beale, Rich Swann, Ace Austin, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, William Morrissey)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Rocky Romero was eliminated by Rohit Raju

2.) Madman Fulton was eliminated by Rohit Raju, Chris Sabin and Rachael Ellering

3.) Savannah Evans was eliminated by Rachael Ellering

4.) Rachael Ellering was eliminated by Tasha Steelz

5.) Johnny Swinger was eliminated by The Demon

6.) Tasha Steelz was eliminated by Melina

7.) Melina was eliminated by Brian Myers

8.) Brian Myers was eliminated by Sam Beale

9.) The Demon was eliminated by Ace Austin

10.) Sam Beale was eliminated by Moose

11.) Laredo Kid was eliminated by Eddie Edwards

12.) Alisha Edwards was eliminated by William Morrissey

13.) Eddie Edwards was eliminated by William Morrissey

14.) Rohit Raju was eliminated by Moose and William Morrissey

15.) Ace Austin was eliminated by Chris Sabin

16.) Chris Sabin was eliminated by Moose and William Morrissey

17.) Rich Swann was eliminated by Moose

18.) William Morrissey was eliminated by Moose

19.) Matt Cardona was eliminated by Moose

Moose launches Cardona to the corner. Moose with a running elbow smash. Cardona side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Cardona with two running clotheslines. Moose drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Cardona with an Inside Out Lariat. Moose avoids The Radio Silence. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Chris Bey and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies a hammerlock. Finlay drop steps into a side headlock. Bey whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/ Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bey with clubbing blows Finlay’s back. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey side steps Finlay into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Finlay’s back. Bey ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Finlay dropkicks Bey for a one count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a GourdBuster. Robinson with The Oklahoma Side Roll for a two count. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay hammers down on the back of Bey’s neck. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Bey decks Robinson with a JawBreaker. Gallows and Hikuleo are tagged in.

Hikuleo kicks Gallows in the gut. Gallows and Hikuleo are trading back and forth shots. Gallows with a toe kick. Gallows runs into Hikuleo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Gallows uppercuts Hikuleo. Gallows poses for the crowd. Hikuleo rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Bey rakes the back of Gallows. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Gallows whips Bey across the ring. Finlay tags himself in. Bey is pissed. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Gallows with a knee lift. Gallows brings Finlay to the corner. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay uppercuts Anderson. Hikuleo tags himself in. Hikuleo drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Hikuleo stomps on Finlay’s chest. Hikuleo whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Hikuleo blasts Robinson off the apron. Hikuleo levels Finlay with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo slams Finlay’s head on the right boot of Bey. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey is choking Finlay with his boot. Bey tags in Hikuleo.

Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Hikuleo with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Hikuleo drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Hikuleo launches Finlay to the corner. Finlay dodges The Big Boot. Robinson and Bey are tagged in. Robinson with two shoulder tackles. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson whips Bey into the turnbuckles. Robinson with a Back Back Drop. Robinson knocks Hikuelo off the arpon. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson blasts Gallows off the apron. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey applies a waist lock. Bey ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Bey drops Robinson with The DDT. Finlay with The Running Boot. Anderson uppercuts Finlay. Big Boot Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson knocks Anderson off the apron. Anderson made the blind tag. FinJuice connects with their SuperPlex/Frog Splash Combination. Anderson dumps Robinson out of the ring and steals the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Mickie attacks Purrazzo before the bell rings. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton off the ring apron. Mickie with a straight right hand. Mickie slams Purrazzo’s head on the ring apron. Mickie starts choking Purrazzo. Mickie whips Purrazzo into the steel ring steps. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Mickie and Purrazzo are brawling on the ramp way. Purrazzo catches Mickie in mid-air. Purrazzo drives Mickie back first into the side of the stage. Purrazzo drags Mickie towards the ring by her hair. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Purrazzo nails Mickie with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo poses for the crowd. Purrazzo finally rolls Mickie back into the ring. Purrazzo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo with Two Seated Sentons across the back of Mickie. Purrazzo clotheslines Mickie. Purrazzo kicks Mickie in the back. Purrazzo puts her leg on the back of Mickie’s neck. Mickie brings Purrazzo down to the mat. Ground and Pound Exchange. Purrazzo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Purrazzo nails Mickie with a throat thrust. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s chest. Purrazzo is choking Mickie with her boot. Purrazzo kicks Mickie out of the ring. Purrazzo kicks the left hand of Mickie. Purrazzo continues to stomp on Mickie’s chest. Mickie and Purrazzo are trading back and forth shots. Purrazzo whips Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Mickie goes for a Hurricanrana, but Purrazzo counters with The PowerBomb for a two count. Purrazzo toys around with Mickie. Mickie slaps Purrazzo in the face. Mickie with forearm shivers. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie with a running forearm smash. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Mickie. Mickie with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. Mickie drops Purrazzo with The Running Boot for a two count. Purrazzo side steps Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie with The Hurricanrana. Mickie follows that with The Flapjack.

Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo denies The Mick DDT. Purrazzo with another Pump Kick for a two count. Purrazzo goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Mickie counters with a Back Body Drop. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Knee Strike. Mickie connects with The Mick DDT for a two count. Mickie is displaying her frustration. Second Forearm Exchange. Mickie denies The Queen’s Gambit. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Mickie puts her foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Mickie with The Roundhouse Kick. Purrazzo hits The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Purrazzo grabs a steel chair. The referee stops Purrazzo in her tracks. Purrazzo drives Mickie back first into the turnbuckles. Purrazzo puts Mickie on the top turnbuckle. Mickie with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Mickie starts biting Purrazzo’s forehead. Mickie inadvertently knocks down the referee with The Flying Seated Senton. Mickie SuperKicks the chair into Purrazzo’s face for a two count. Purrazzo has Mickie perched on the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar in the ropes. Purrazzo with The Iconoclasm. Purrazzo mocks Mickie. Mickie with The Spinning Heel Kick. Mickie plants Purrazzo with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander shoves Cage. Cage with a waist lock go-behind. Cage applies a side headlock. Alexander sends Cage to the corner. Cage applies a front face lock. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Cage avoids The Ankle Lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center. Cage pie faces Alexander. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Cage side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Cage with The Pendulum Kick. Alexander puts Cage on the top turnbuckle. Alexander sends Cage crashing to the outside. Alexander punches Cage in the back. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander rolls Cage back into the ring. Alexander hooks the outside leg for a one count. Alexander stomps on Cage’s back. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Cage with heavy bodyshots. Cage uppercuts Alexander. Alexander buries his shoulder into the midsection of Cage. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Cage denies The C4 Spike. Cage back drops Alexander to the floor. Cage goes for The Baseball Slide Dropkick, but Alexander applies The Ankle Lock.

Cage sends Alexander face first into the steel barricade. Cage repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s neck. Cage with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Cage rams his elbow across Alexander’s face. Cage applies a rear chin lock. Cage kicks Alexander in the gut. Cage uppercuts Alexander. Cage with a straight right hand. Cage whips Alexander chest first into the turnbuckles for a two count. Cage slaps Alexander in the chest. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Cage’s chest. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage continues to dish out uppercuts. Alexander kicks Cage in the face. Alexander with a Release German Suplex into the turnbuckles. Alexander with forearm hivers. Alexander uppercuts Cage. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander sends Cage into the ropes. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Cage side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Cage with The Running Boot. Alexander kicks Cage in the gut. Cage denies The PowerBomb. Cage with a corner mount. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Alexander goes for The Rolling Senton, but Cage lands back on his feet. Cage hits The Reverse DDT for a two count.

Alexander with a double leg takedown. Cage denies The Ankle Lock. Cage kicks out the legs of Alexander. Cage applies The Sleeper Hold. Alexander rolls Cage over for a two count. Cage uppercuts Alexander. Cage stands on the back of Alexander’s neck. Cage with The Slingshot Uppercut. Alexander catches Cage in mid-air. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander with The Flying Knee Drop for a two count. Cage fights out of the torture rack position. Cage kicks Alexander in the face. Cage drops Alexander with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Alexander avoids The Spear. Alexander delivers The Chaos Theory for a two count. Alexander applies The CrossFace. Cage starts biting Alexander’s fingers. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Cage repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander applies The Sharpshooter. Cage grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Alexander puts Cage on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with two haymakers. Cage with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Alexander rocks Cage with a forearm smash. Alexander sends Cage crashing into the canvas. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Cage ducks out of the way. Cage Spears Alexander for a two count. Alexander denies The Kill Switch. Alexander launches Cage over the top rope. Cage ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Cage hangs the back of Alexander’s neck off the top rope. Cage sends Alexander crashing into the canvas. Cage lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Alexander denies The Kill Switch. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Cage counters with The Back Drop Driver. Alexander sends Cage shoulder first into the steel ring post. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Cage ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Alexander makes Cage tap out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, Cage hugs Alexander. Alexander starts celebrating with his family. Moose enters the ring and cashes in his Call Your Shot Trophy.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Submission

Eight Match: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

Moose Spears Alexander to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Credit: @JoshLopezMedia