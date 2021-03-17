Impact Bringing Back Hardcore Justice Next Month, Matches For Next Week’s Impact

– Impact Wrestling has announced that their Hardcore Justice event will be returning on Saturday, April 10. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, head-to-head with Night 1 of WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

It was announced that Tommy Dreamer will be presenting the Hardcore Justice card this year. The last Hardcore Justice event was in 2015.

– Ace Austin is scheduled to defend his X Division Title on next week’s Impact Wrestling episode. It was announced on this week’s post-Sacrifice edition of Impact that Austin will defend next week against TJP. Austin just won the title from TJP at Sacrifice last Saturday.

Next week’s Impact episode will also feature Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, plus a non-title match between Jazz and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.