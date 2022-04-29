Impact Confirms Slammiversary Location, Tickets Now On Sale

Impact Wrestling will be celebrating their 20th anniversary as Slammiversary returns home to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on Sunday, June 19.

Tickets for the Slammiversary pay-per-view went on sale this morning at 10am ET via Eventbrite.com. The $100 first row seats are already sold out.

The remaining seats are $25 for General Admission (bleachers and floor seats in corner sections), $60 for Golden Circle (floor seats behind front row), and $250 for Titanium, which includes reserved front row seats for the pay-per-view and the Impact TV taping on Monday night. The Titanium tickets will also come with fan perks to be revealed later.

While Impact is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds for Slammiversary, this will not be the same venue that once hosted the TNA Asylum as that building was torn down in March 2020. The pay-per-view will be held in another building on the Fairgrounds property.

Slammiversary will mark exactly 20 years since the promotion first launched.