IMPACT Emergence 2023 Opening Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for the next IMPACT Wrestling premium live event are in.

Featured below are opening betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling’s upcoming IMPACT Emergence 2023 premium live event.

The following odds come courtesy of Bet Online.

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Trinity (c) -1000 (1/10)

Deonna Purrazzo +500 (5/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Subculture (c) -120 (5/6)

The Rascalz -120 (5/6)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

MK Ultra (c) -500 (1/5)

The Coven +250 (5/2)

Death Dollz +400 (4/1)

Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans +1000 (10/1)

8-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Time Machine & Josh Alexander -160 (5/8)

Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Lio Rush & Moose +120 (6/5)

