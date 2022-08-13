Impact Emergence Results – August 12, 2022

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Bhupinder Gujjar – Digital Media Championship

Bhupinder Gujjar receives his long-awaited Digital Media Title opportunity against Brian Myers! Before the match begins, Myers has some harsh words for Chicago. Gujjar is about to hit the Gargoyle Spear in the early going but Myers retreats to the outside. Myers uses the middle rope for a low blow, then takes control with a flurry of strikes. Myers hits the Implant DDT for two. Myers sends Gujjar crashing into the exposed turnbuckle, then rolls him up to retain the title!

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary w/ Jessicka vs VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT! Valkyrie gains the early advantage with the Pandemonium sliding suplex to Purrazzo. Rosemary attempts Upside Down but Purrazzo counters as Green delivers a foot stomp. Both Knockouts are down after in-sync dropkicks from Rosemary and Green. Valkyrie quickens the pace and almost puts Green away with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Valkyrie and Rosemary connect with double German suplexes on their opponents. Green dives through the ropes but takes out Jessicka at ringside. Valkyrie and Rosemary hit Road to Valhalla on Green but Purrazzo breaks the pin attempt. Rosemary inadvertently mists Valkyrie, allowing VXT to capitalize with a double suplex to win!

Emergence is on the air!

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs Jack Evans – X-Division Championship

Jack Evans challenges Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title in his return to IMPACT Wrestling! Both men match each other’s offense move for move as they collide with running crossbodies. Bailey gains the upper-hand in a kicking contest, then delivers back to back dives to the outside. Evans locks in a submission to slow the pace down. Bailey attempts a springboard but Evans counters with a mid-air dropkick. Bailey hits a corkscrew Shooting Star press for two. Moments later, Evans comes back with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall of his own. Both men are down following in-sync kicks to the head. Evans hits a Blockbuster off the top but it’s not enough to keep Bailey down. Bailey connects with Ultima Weapon to win the match and retain the X-Division Title!

Honor No More prepares for their high-stakes showdown against the Bullet Club because if they lose, they must disband! Kenny King vows to set a trap for Heath, who has been a thorn in their side as of late.

Sami Callihan vs Steve Maclin

Sami Callihan seeks revenge on Steve Maclin for costing him the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose at Against All Odds! Maclin attacks Callihan on the ramp while he’s making his entrance and a brawl ensues. Callihan turns the tide and delivers a vertical suplex on the steel. Both men toss the referee aside as the fight rages on. Callihan sends him crashing through the divide between the steel guardrails. The fight spills to the back and the match never gets underway.

Violent By Design (Eric Young & Deaner) w/ Joe Doering vs Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA

Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA unite to battle their fierce rivals, Violent By Design! Deaner distracts the referee, allowing Young to deliver a knee to the back of KUSHIDA from the apron. KUSHIDA attempts the Hoverboard Lock but Young bites him to fight it off. Young begins to wear KUSHIDA down as Violent By Design employs quick tags. KUSHIDA fights out of the corner with the Tanaka Punch, then makes the tag to Sabin who quickens the pace. Sabin hits a tornado DDT on Young, sending him all the way to the outside. Sabin connects with the Cradle Shock on Deaner for two. Young blindsides Sabin to regain control. Deaner soars with a diving headbutt on Sabin, followed by a top rope elbow from Young. Doering takes out KUSHIDA while the referee stops Deaner from bringing the VBD flagpole into the ring. Young capitalizes with the Piledriver on Sabin to win!

Gia Miller interviews the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, VXT, as they celebrate their victory earlier tonight on Countdown to Emergence.

Kenny King is in the ring to settle the score with Heath once and for all. King is distracted when Sami Callihan and Maclin brawl through the crowd, allowing Heath to deliver another Wake Up Call to King! Gia Miller catches up with the “Red Headed Rebel” and says that if Honor No More survives their No Disqualification match with Bullet Club tonight, he’ll be waiting for them on the other side.

Bandido vs Rey Horus – Lucha Libre AAA Attraction Match

Two of the world’s top Luchadores, Bandido and Rey Horus, collide in this special AAA Attraction match! It’s a stalemate in the early going as both competitors avoid the incoming assault. Bandido hits a springboard corkscrew, then hits a Fosbury Flop to the outside. Horus catches him with a mid-air dropkick to turn the tide. Bandido hits the Three Amigos, then throws himself into Horus with a handstand. Horus follows Bandido around the ring, then soars over the corner turnbuckle to the floor. Bandido puts his strength on display as he lifts Horus above his head with one arm. Horus spikes him with a tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT off the second rope. Bandido hits a deadlift vertical suplex from the apron, crashing into the canvas off the second rope. Both men are down following a flurry of action but they’re up before the count of ten. Bandido hits a back elbow, followed the 21 Plex for three!

Moose once again denies that he has an alliance with Steve Maclin when Callihan attacks him from behind. The brawl between Callihan and Maclin continues in the back as Moose joins Maclin in a 2-on-1 assault. Security breaks things up at ringside until IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announces that Callihan and Maclin will do battle in a match with no disqualifications, no count outs and Moose is banned from ringside!

Sami Callihan vs Steve Maclin – No Disqualifications

Callihan is Caught in the Crosshairs as Maclin sends him crashing into the steel guardrail. Maclin launches himself off the apron, colliding with Callihan on the floor. Maclin assaults him with a steel chair. Callihan hits an Exploder suplex into the chair, bringing Maclin’s momentum to a halt. Callihan hurls the chair at Maclin’s head. Callihan attempts the Cactus Driver 97 but Maclin fights it off with a low blow. Maclin hits the KIA but gets caught with a low when he tries to restrain Callihan with zip-ties. Callihan delivers repeated kicks to the groin. Now it’s Callihan who zip-tie’s Maclin’s hands behind his back. Callihan spikes him with the Cactus Driver 97 to win!

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs Bullet Club (IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Hikuleo) – No Disqualifications, If Honor No More Loses They Must Disband

If Honor No More wins, they will receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity – but if they lose, they must disband forever! Austin hits a springboard kick to Vincent. PCO catches Bey in mid-air and chokeslams him on the apron before chokeslamming Austin in the ring. PCO gets sent to the outside as Bey launches himself off Hikuleo’s back and collides with everyone on the floor. Austin hits Taven with The Fold off the apron, sending him into the sea of humanity. Austin dents a trash can lid over Taven’s head. PCO crashes and burns into a trash can as he misses the PCO Sault on Bey. Taven and Bennett go low on Hikuleo neutralize the big man. The fight spills into the crowd where Gallows drives Taven into the plexiglass barrier. Gallows chokeslams PCO off the barrier, through a table below. Vincent soars off the top with Redrum, sending Gallows crashing through a table on the floor. The Good Brothers attempt the Magic Killer on Taven but Gallows’ left arm gives out. Taven and Bennett hit the Climax on Gallows to score the huge victory!

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Mia Yim – Knockouts World Championship

Mia Yim challenges Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title in this epic clash! The legendary Scott Armstrong referees the match. Both Knockouts shake hands and it’s on. Grace gains the early advantage with a deadlift German suplex. Yim hits a running dropkick into the corner, then flies with a dive to the outside. Yim locks in a Guillotine but Grace breaks the hold with a vertical suplex. Grace delivers a thunderous running powerbomb out of the corner. Yim hits a Pele Kick for two. Grace comes back with the Spinebuster for a near fall of her own. Yim connects with a tornado DDT but it’s still not enough to keep the champ down. Grace counters another tornado DDT attempt into a Muscle Buster but this time it’s Yim who kicks out just in time. Yim hits Code Blue off the top. Moments later, Grace counters a Package Piledriver into the Grace Driver to retain the Knockouts World Title!

After the match, Grace and Yim are about to shake hands when Masha Slamovich hands the Knockouts World Champion a death warrant!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Alex Shelley – IMPACT World Championship

Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Championship against Alex Shelley in Shelley’s first-ever opportunity at the title! Both men shake hands to kick things off. Shelley tosses Alexander’s headgear, then begins to target his left arm. Alexander hits a big boot out of the corner to bring Shelley’s momentum to a screeching halt. Alexander locks in a backpack submission, trapping Shelley and transitioning into a backslide for two. Shelley delivers a knee to the left arm, then locks in the Border City Stretch. Alexander attempts the C4 Spike but his arm gives out. Alexander fights through the pain to deliver a Fisherman’s suplex and create separation. Alexander launches Shelley out of the corner with a T-Bone suplex. Shelley spikes the champ with a pinpoint tornado DDT, followed by a top rope splash for two. Alexander transitions into the Ankle Lock but Shelley grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Shelley connects with Sliced Bread but Alexander counters his pin attempt into a rollup for two. Shelley hits another Sliced Bread, this time on the floor. Alexander fights back with a Ripcord Elbow, then falls into the pin for two. Both men exchange submissions, leading to two Shell Shocks from Shelley. Alexander spikes him with a Piledriver but it’s still not enough. Alexander successfully hits the C4 Spike to retain the IMPACT World Title!

Josh Alexander celebrates his victory as Emergence goes off the air.

