Impact Emergence To Air As 2-Week Special Later This Month

Impact Wrestling has announced their two-week Emergence special for AXS TV. The special edition of Impact Wrestling will air on Tuesday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 25.

The only match announced for Emergence as of this writing is Jordynne Grace’s rematch for Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Title, which will take place on Night 2.

Impact will be announcing more Emergence details and matches beginning tonight on Impact TV. Stay tuned for updates. Below is Impact’s official announcement: