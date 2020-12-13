Impact Final Resolution Results – December 12, 2020

We are “live” from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Josh Mathews welcomes us to the broadcast. He and Madison Rayne will be the announcing team tonight.

Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D – Old School Rules

There are weapons around the ring, so it’ll be a hardcore match. The storyline is that if D wins, he will earn his freedom but if he loses, he’ll be taken to jail for shooting John E. Bravo.

No Acey Romero with D as he comes to the ring. They have a cool production technique where the camera shakes every time D stomps as he walks towards the ring.

They lock up but neither man gets the advantage. They go to luck up again but D drills Dreamer in the mid-section and beats him down. He screams, “This is your icon?” at the cameras. Dreamer pulls D to the floor and smashes him over the head with a cookie sheet. Dreamer smashed D’s head into the ring steps and went to send him into the ring post. D blocked him and smashed Dreamer into it, then drilled him across the back with a weapon.

D grabbed a cardboard box and smashed it over Dreamer. D wound up for his big right hand but Dreamer used a garbage can lid as a shield to block it. D rolled back in the ring. Dreamer began tossing weapons and garbage into the squared circle but was cut off by D. Larry drilled Dreamer with meaty forearms and stomped him. He smashed Dreamer over the head with a cookie sheet. D continued mauling Dreamer over the head.

D maintained control and wedged a chair between two of the buckles. He began whipping Dreamer with a heavy weight-lifting belt and Dreamer screamed in pain. Dreamer absorbed the shots but fought to his feet, only to be scooped and slammed back down to the mat. D went for a big elbow drop but Dreamer rolled out of the way at the last second. Dreamer nailed a clothesline and began nailing some Clubbering shots before nailing D with the belt. He nailed the Bionic Elbow and then a big elbow drop for a two count.

Dreamer was whipped into the corner towards the chair but stopped himself, grabbed the chair and nailed D with it. He caught D with a DDT for a two count, then set up a chair in the center of the ring. He went for another DDT but was tripped backwards onto the chair with a heel trip. Dreamer kicked up at the last second.

D went to the top for a…moonsault perhaps?..but is crotched and tied to the tree of woe. Dreamer placed a chair over his face and nailed a skateboarding dropkick in the corner. Dreamer went to the floor and pulled a table out from under the ring. Dreamer slid it into the ring but Acey Romero hit the ringside area and attacked Dreamer. Since it’s a Hardcore match, there’s no disqualification. D drilled Dreamer with a discus lariat as Romero set up the table in the corner.

Romero prepared to spear Dreamer through the table but John E. Bravo made the save. He grabbed Romero’s leg and tried to nail a double clothesline on XXXL. No effect. They rammed him but when Romero charged, Bravo moved and Romero crashed through the table. The idea was that Bravo, even though he had remotely no chance, stood up for himself. Bravo tried to step to D but was caught and drilled with a big headbutt and went down. Dreamer lowblowed D with a Singapore Cane and DDT’d D for the pin.

Your winner, Tommy Dreamer!

Bravo handed Dreamer a pair of handcuffs. Dreamer cuffed D as Josh Mathews said he was going to jail and we wouldn’t be seeing him for a while. D left in cuffs with Dreamer and Bravo as Dreamer warned Romero to stay away.

This was totally fine for what it was. The storyline with Bravo has been over the top but they did evolve him as a character. Dreamer is obviously hurting but still worked hard here and D is always solid in the ring and plays his role well. I guess he’ll be visiting The Mountie in jail.

We go back to Madison Rayne and Josh Mathews, who ran down tonight’s lineup. As they did, Josh Mathews stated they just learned AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis’ bus was outside. Mathews said that this show just became a must see.

The Sea Stars vs. Havok & Neveah

Neveah and Delmi Exo started out. They go back and forth with Neveah being caught with a rana into the corner. Neveah overpowers her with a snapmare and a kick to the back of the head, then followed up with a bulldog for a two count.

Neveah was sent into the Stars’ corner. Ashley Vox tagged in and brought the fight to Neveah with a series of forearms and a dropkick. Neveah staggered back into her corner and tagged out to Havok. Vox was all celebratory until she realized Havok tagged in. Havok controlled her with her power until being stomped on the foot. Vox tried to use her finesse to catch Havok in different holds but Havok was too powerful. Vox avoided a sit-down splash and tagged back out to Delmy.

Delmi went after Havok but was cut off after a double-team maneuver and trapped in the wrong corner, hit with a series of Avalanche splashes. Delmi still kicked out at the last second but was trapped in a side chinlock. Neveah sent her into the ropes and nailed a back elbow. Neveah and Havok tagged in and out, controlling the ring. Havok nailed a series of kicks and shoulderblocks in the corner.

Vox finally made the hot tag and showed some nice fire going after Havok. Havok charged her but Vox ducked and Havok went to the floor. Vox went for a dive but was caught in mid-air and slammed down on the apron. Havok brought her back into the ring and placed Vox on the top, not realizing it wss The Stars’ corner. Delmy blind-tagged in, allowing the Stars to nail a Codebreaker/senton combination. Havok caught Vox charging towards her with a big uranage. Delmi dropkicked her but sent Havok into her own corner. Neveah was now the one making the blind tag, allowing Havok and Neveah to catch her with a wheelbarrow into a cutter double-team.

Your winners, Havok and Neveah!

A solid tag match. The SeaStars showed a lot of promise as babyfaces trying to overcome the veteran team in Neveah and Havok. No word if they have been signed here but they certainly have made a case for themselves in recent appearances. Havok and Neveah looked good as well.

Backstage, Kiera Hogan was dressed as a referee talking to Tasha Steelz, who was holding the big wad of cash they stole from Fallah Bahh, who had stolen it from Hernandez.

They wondered what they should do. Steelz said that perhaps they should just give the money back. Kiera began questioning what Steelz was thinking about. Steelz asked if she had a better idea. Kiera said they can come up with something, told her to put the money away and they went to get through Hogan’s refereeing gig.

They announced a Genesis PPV on 1/9/20 on Impact+. That will be a week before the Hard to Kill PPV.

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with A K vs. Eddie & Alisha Edwards

Kaleb wrestled in jean shorts and a t-shirt, playing off his current Impact persona.

Dashwood teased starting out with Alisha but then tagged out to Kaleb. Kaleb was all confident until realizing Eddie Edwards had also tagged in.

Edwards was caught with an elbow but Kaleb, too confident, tried to take off his t-shirt but couldn’t get it off. He needed the referee’s help. Edwards worked over Kaleb, which given the character, made sense. Kaleb gained control and chopped Edwards but hurt his own hand. Edwards fired up but was kicked in the mid-section. Edwards was tripped into the ring ropes. Dashwood choked him on the ropes and looked to take a photo but there was no one there to help her.

Edwards caught Kaleb with a Blue Thunder Bomb. He was still sporting the shiner from the Sami Callihan attack on TV. Alisha and Dashwood tagged in. Alisha had control early, including a bulldog and a senton back splash but Kaleb pulled her off as she went for a pinfall cover. Alisha drilled him with some hard forearms and sent him to the floor, but Kaleb tripped her as she rebounded off the ropes. That allowed Tenille to gain control and score several two counts. Tenille beat her with elbows and worked over Alisha on the mat, including doing the Dash Woogie (a noogie to the head).

Dashwood nailed a Butterfly suplex for a two count, then drilled Eddie. He went to hit the ring, forcing the referee to admonish him. That allowed Dashwood and Kaleb to double-team Alisha and tie her to the tree of woe. Dashwood teased doing her splash in the corner but instead slid to the outside and ripped at Alisha by the hair. She then nailed the splash and tagged in Kaleb. Kaleb came off the top but was kicked in the face.

Eddie Edwards made the hot tag but Dashwood stepped in the way. Edwards told her to move. Kaleb dove at Edwards and missed…badly. Edwards cleaned house on him and nailed a big backdrop. Dashwood distracted him, but when Kaleb tried to charge, Eddie dodged and Kaleb ended up in the corner, trapping Dashwood behind him. Edwards did the rapid-fire chops on Kaleb with Dashwood trapped and taking the brunt as well. Eddie went for the Tiger Driver but Dashwood interfered. She and Kaleb went for a double clothesline but Eddie ducked under and slid to the outside.

Alisha hit the ring and sent Dashwood out with a STO, then hit a big tilt-o-whirl DDT on Kaleb, who also rolled to the floor. Eddie nailed a big tope suicida to the floor. Alsha went to the top for a move but Sami Callihan “hacked” in and the lights went out. When they came back, Dashwood was back in the ring and attacked Alisha, knocking her down into the ring. She nailed the spotlight kick and scored the pin.

Your winners, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with A K.

Sami Callihan emerged from under the ring with a bat and smashed Eddie with the bat. He then nailed the Cactus Jack-style piledriver. Callihan went to leave but spied Alisha, then grabbed her for a piledriver. A ton of officials and security hit the ring and prevented it from happening. Callihan blew a kiss at Alisha and shoved some security members down as he left. Edwards sold that he was out cold.

A solid, enjoyable tag match with some nice comedy spots from Kaleb. He’s always been a great hand but never really had the opportunity to showcase himself consistently on a national basis and has made the most out of this new character. You can see he and Dashwood are finding their groove together as well. Edwards is always good in whatever role Impact requires of him and Alisha showed some nice fire as the take-no-guff babyface.

The post-match angle made sense as they are obviously building to some Edwards vs. Callihan blowoff.

Outside, Gia Miller tried to get inside Kenny Omega’s bus. Don Callis emerged and said he knows everyone wants to see and meet Kenny Omega. Callis said Omega is inside but there’s not a chance in hell he’ll be going inside and getting involved. Callis said Kenny was “visiting family” and he told Miller he wasn’t going to allow her to stop him from having his family time with Kenny. He went back on the bus.

They aired a video feature on Eric Young and Joe Doering’s recent reign of terror.

Rhino vs. Eric Young with Joe Doering

Rhino attacked Young immediately with the former Impact Champion retreating to the floor to slow the momentum. Young poked Rhino in the eye but was unable to garner any momentum. Rhino quickly overwhelmed him and drilled Young into the buckles several times. Young was whipped hard into the corner and did the Flair Flop and ran to the next corner, only to be caught and slammed off.

Young rolled to the floor, where Rhino worked him over and sent him back in. Doering distracted Rhino, allowing Young to come off the apron and attack him from behind as Rhino and Doering argued. Rhino was sent into the barricade and then slammed on the apron. Young worked him over with a series of shots to the neck and chest while Rhino was out on the apron. Back in the ring, Young worked over Rhino with elbows and smashed him into the corner. Rhino began firing up and hit a HUGE backdrop on Young.

Rhino nailed a short arm clothesline and set up for the Gore but Doering got up on the ring apron. Distracted, Rhino was caught with a leaping neckbreaker. Young rained down with punches and choked Rhino against the ropes. Doering drilled Rhino with a right hand while the referee was warning Young. Young scored a two count. Young does an absolutely phenomenal job in his current persona, playing a ridiculously believable psycho.

Rhino kept kicking out but continued to take a beating as Young walloped him with kicks. Young kept working over Rhino, who started to mount a comeback. Young kicked off Rhino as he charged in the corner but missed a top rope moonsault.

The competitors were down on the mat as the referee counted them down but Rhino made his way to his feet first. Young charged but Rhino nailed a belly to belly suplex and drilled him in the corner. Young blocked another belly to belly suplex but was caught with a TKO for a two count.

Rhino whipped Young into the corner but accidentally took out Brandon Tolle in the process. Doering got on the apron but Rhino kicked him low. That left him open for a Young superkick. Young grabbed the hard mask that he carries but Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake hit the ring. Deaner grabbed the mask and screamed he wasn’t a nobody, but then attacked and nailed Jake with the mask. Deaner stared at the mask and dropped it. Young stared and smiled at Cody, nodding. Deaner walked out as Jake rolled out of the ring to the floor.

Young grabbed the mask and drilled Rhino in the face with it. Doering roused Tolle, who counted three.

Your winner, Eric Young!

Another solid match. This was more about the storyline twist of Deaner going to the dark side and he’ll obviously be the latest member of Young’s crew.

Backstage, Scott D’Amore was yelling at a staffer that Gia Miller should not have gotten to the bus and that Don Callis left explicit instructions. Karl Anderson showed up and he was on the list. He said, “Family reunion time” and headed outside to Kenny Omega’s bus. So, they are obviously building to Good Brothers with Omega, at least in Impact and one would think in AEW as well.

They aired a video feature on X-Division Champion Rohit Raju

The Defeat Rohit Challenge

The X-Division Champion came to the ring and welcomed all the nimrods watching at home. He said that he’s been proving he’s the greatest Indian wrestler Impact has ever seen. He’s the most successful story of 2020. He said that it’s been really good that he’s been proving everyone wrong and that has solidified him as the greatest X-Division Champion of a lifetime. He said this is the final Defeat Rohit Challenge of 2020. Everyone wants to know who can beat Rohit.

The graphic and music for Manik, one of TJP’s other personas, played. He appeared on the top rope and attacked Raju with a flying bodypress. He hit a bunch of fast paced offense on Raju, including a big backdrop.

Raju reversed an Irish Whip and Manik caught himself in the ropes. Raju charged but Manik moved and Raju was sent to the floor. Manik nailed a twisting dive to the floor and tossed the champ back in the ring. Raju nailed a running boot but was taken to the mat and nailed with a curb stomp.

Manik whipped Raju hard into the corner and hit with a running elbow. Manik tied up Raju in the Octopus and rolled him to the mat for a close two count.

Manik went right after the leg and tied up Raju on the mat. Raju shoved him outside the ring. Manik went under the ring and Raju was trying to decipher where he went as the referee began counting. Manik emerged behind Raju and nailed a neckbreaker for a two count. Manik charged him in the corner but was sent up and over to the outside. Raju kicked him on the apron. Manik drilled him but was caught and hit with a front-face suplex after being draped off the ropes for a two count.

Raju kept kicking and stomping Manik, scoring a two count after an elbow. Raju’s intensity in the ring is greatly underrated. There are no missed movements in anything that he does physically.

Raju nailed a series of kicks and strikes, then nailed a back suplex for another two count. Raju sent Manik into the corner but was kicked off. Raju regained control and nailed a Side Russian Legsweep for another two count. Manik continued to work over Manik, stomping at him. He yelled that Manik wasn’t slick and ripped at the mask. He placed Manik on the top rope and again went after the mask. That was sort of silly since the announcers made it clear it’s obviously TJP underneath.

They battle back into the ring, where Raju nailed a clothesline and went for a move but was caught with a knee and a GTS. Manik went for a suplex but was elbowed off. Raju rebounded off the ropes but Manik had gone to the buckles and leapt off with a DDT for a close two count. Manik went for a move off the ropes but Raju moved and caught him with a pair of charging knees and a rolling senton in the corner. That looked great. Raju nailed a Flatliner for another near fall. Raju trapped him in a crossface submission. Manik maneuvered it into another Octopus but Raju fought his way out. They ended up in the ropes and the submission had to be broken.

They battled back and forth with punches and forearms. Manik caught him with a spinkick and KO kick to the head. Raju was rocked but ducked another. They kept going back and forth and teased bumping the referee several times but it didn’t happen. Raju went for a knee strike but Manik moved. Raju stopped himself and was rolled up for the pin.

Your winner and new X-Division Champion Manik!

The last few minutes of this was very good. Raju has been one of the unsung heroes of the company in 2020, so hopefully this isn’t the end of that title run for him. It’s beyond silly to say TJP can’t have any more title shots while Raju is champion but then have him under a mask and winning the belt while the announcers are acknowledging that he’s TJP under the hood.

Backstage, Gia Miller asked TNA Champion Moose why he was here tonight since Willie!

Backstage, Gia Miller asked TNA Champion Moose why he was here tonight since Willie Mack isn’t cleared to compete after the beating Moose gave him. He said that he holds the most prestigious title in pro wrestling and that no matter who wins the Impact title tonight, Chris Beyn or Rich Swann, he’s watching.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo with Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary with Taya

Deonna was spooked by Rosemary’s eccentricities early. Kimber Lee tried to distract Rosemary but it didn’t help as she caught Deonna with a spear, rained down with right hands and smashed her head into the mat over and over. Purrazzo was sent flying across the ring several times and was then smashed into the buckles over and over and over.

Deonna gained control and sent Rosemary to the floor, where Purrazzo drilled her into the ring post shoulder first. Rosemary was brought back into the ring, where Purrazzo worked over her arm for a long time. Purrazzo was relentlessly going after the challenger. Purrazzi locked in an armbar submission, wrenching away at the extremity. Rosemary made her way back to her feet and ran, using the momentum to send Purrazzo through the ropes. Taya stalked near Deonna but Kimber Lee stepped in. Purrazzo returned to the squared circle but Rosemary exploded with offense and nailed a Scorpion Death Drop for a two count.

Rosemary was sent into the corner but nailed Deonna with an elbow as she followed, then nailed the hanging armbar. She dropped to the outside and when she went to return, Deonna charged with an elbow and sent her to the floor. Purrazzo stomped away at Rosemary, scoring a two count. Rosemary was caught in a submission but fought her way out. Purrazzo caught her with a big sideslam but was too spent to immediately capitalize. The competitors fought to their feet with Rosemary getting the better of their exchanges, including several clotheslines and a Slingblade. Rosemary splashed her in the corner and nailed an exploder for a two count. Rosemary grabbed at her arm but was maneuvered into a double underhook butterfly suplex for another two count. Purrazzo snatched her arm and locked in an armbar. Rosemary fought her way out and nailed The Red Wedding but Kimber Lee pulled the referee out of the ring.

Taya chased Lee around the ring, distracting Rosemary and allowing her to be nailed with a pump kick. Purrazzo nailed her with Cosa Nostra, her cradle piledriver and scored the pin.

Your winner and still Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo!

Taya ran Purrazzo and Lee from the ring, teasing a title bout against Purrazzo.

Karl Anderson was sitting on the Kenny Omega bus with the AEW Champion and Don Callis. They were reminisced and Anderson said he had to go out tonight and face Ethan Page. Omega said he was The Machine Gun and the Gunner, the G1 2012 finalist. Callis and Omega riled up Anderson to show his old self. Anderson said that if they want to see the Machine Gun, they will see him.

They aired a video feature on The North vs. The Good Brothers.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. The North’s Ethan Page with Josh Alexander

Page needs to win in order to earn another Tag Title rematch for The North.

They locked up and muscled each other around the ring. They broke the clench and then locked up, making their way into a corner, where Anderson broke free, then nailed Page. Anderson manhandled Page until being kicked in the mid-section. Anderson nailed a series of right hands on the mat. He followed up with a big upppercut but was cut off by Page who nailed him with a series of punches. Very much a back and forth slugfest early on. Anderson nailed a series of stomps in the corner and used his boot to smother Page.

Page was tossed to the floor, where Anderson slammed his face into the ring apron. Josh Alexander distracted Anderson, allowing Page to drill Anderson and drape him on the ropes, flipping Anderson into a modified backbreaker. Anderson rolled to the floor, where now it was Page’s turn to beat him, sending Anderson’s back into the ring apron and running him into the ring post. Page worked over Anderson for some time, scoring several near falls. Page locked in a side chinlock. Anderson fought to his feet but was nailed with a big dropkick for a two count.

Anderson was worked over for some time until Anderson finally mounted a comeback, hitting a big spinebuster for a two count. Page missed a charge in the corner and Anderson nailed him with a kick. Anderson went to the ropes but was flung off the ropes. Page was relentless working Anderson over but he kept kicking up at the last second. Anderson nailed a neckbreaker off the ropes and drilled Alexander, who tried to hit the ring.

Anderson nailed the Gun Stun and scored the pin.

Your winner, Karl Anderson!

A really good, back and forth, well wrestled match.

After the bout, Page tried to convince Josh that everything was going to be fine and that he still had a plan. Alexander had nothing to say and finally, just walked out. Page was unraveling as he continued to rant that everything was going to be fine.

Josh and Madison reviewed Anderson’s meeting with Omega and said we are living in strange times.

They aired a video feature on the Impact Wrestling title bout.

Impact Champion Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey

The champ and challenger went back and forth, feeling each other out and working the other over early on. Bey worked over his arm but Swann used his athleticism to escape. They went back and forth with some awesome, fast maneuvers before Swann nailed a big dropkick. Swann cinched in a cravate and wore down Bey. Swann nailed a nice running legdrop and followed up another. Swann nailed a flip into a third legdrop, then went for Rolling Thunder. Bey pulled his knees up and rolled up the champ for a two count.

Bey used a head scissor to slam Swann into the buckles and then nailed a big neckbreaker for another two count. Bey stomoped away at Swann, who rolled to the outside. Bey followed but was caught with a chop. Swann went to whip Bey into the guard rails but the challenger reversed it and Swann tasted the steel. Bey brought him back to the ring and covered him for a two count. Bey drilled him with a punch to the head, then cinched in a side chinlock. Swann fought his way out but was elbowed hard, staggering backwards into the buckles. Bey whipped him with authority into the turnbuckles.

Bey stalked the Champion and again whipped him hard into the opposite corner. Swann fired back but was cut off. Bey was nailed with an elbow and kicked away as he tried to charge Swann. Swann rolled through and leapt up with a big clothesline, finally turning the tide of battle. Swann jabbed him with right hands and nailed a spinning neckbreaker. Swann nailed a leaping kick into Bey’s face for a two count. Swann ascended to the top but Bey cut him off and left him hanging off the top. He nailed a running dropkick on the hanging Swann, then locked him in the Human Torture Race, spinning him down into a neckbreaker for another close near fall. Swann caught Bey with a kick and nailed a rana off the top into the ring. He nailed a cartwheel into a standing moonsault for another two count. Swann went for a twisting splash but Bey escaped and hit a Code Red with authority for a close two count.

Bey and Swann began slugging it out. Bey’s facial expressions and selling during this were excellent. He fired back and put Swann down on one knee but the champ kept firing back. He kicked Bey hard in the head but the challenger kept coming. The exchanges got hotter and faster until Swann nailed a spinkick and wiped Bey out. Swann was too spent to capitalize and Brandon Tolle began counting them each down on the mat.

Bey charged but was grabbed in a crucifix. They went back and forth with near fall pinning combinations. Bey nailed a fisherman’s buster for a close two count and Swann looked like he was out on his feet while Bey was completely distraught that he hadn’t gotten the job done. This has been really damn good and physical all around.

Bey went for the Art of Finesse but Swann hit a handspring to slip out. Cool sequence! Swann kicked Bey in the back of the head and scored a two count. Bey was out and unable to get up. Swann measured and kicked another deep, stiff kick. Swann nailed a Phoenix Splash for the pin.

Your winner and still Impact Wrestling Champion, Rich Swann!

REMATCH PLEASE ASAP. Impact saved the best for last on this show. This was just fun and great.

TNA Champion Moose came out on the stage and made his way to the ring. Swann was down, exhausted in the corner. Moose grabbed the Impact title and held both. Swann offered to fight him right now, but Moose handed him the belt and walked off. Josh Mathews said Moose was trying to say he could take the title anytime he wanted. Swann looked down at his title belt as Moose backed up the entrance ramp.

Overall, a solid show. The Omega thing will have some fans buzzing but it was really just one vignette that seemed to set the stage for the alliance with The Good Brothers. Should be interesting to see if they cross over into AEW, although I’d suspect that’s the plan here. Swann vs. Bey really dazzled and there was a lot of good wrestling up and down the card.

