Impact Knockouts Knockdown Results – October 9, 2021

First Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ellering backs Frost into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for the clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ellering brings Frost down to the mat. Ellering applies an arm-bar. Ellering goes into the cover for a one count. Ellering grabs a side wrist lock. Ellering applies a side headlock. Frost whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering drops Frost with a shoulder tackle. Ellering rolls Frost over for a two count. Frost thrust kicks the midsection of Ellering. Ellering with the pass through. Ellering with a Flying NeckBreaker for a two count. Ellering follows that with a side headlock takeover. Frost answers with the headscissors neck lock. Ellering breaks the grip. Ellering floats over into a side headlock. Ellering backs Frost into the ropes. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Frost ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Frost with a Headscissors Takeover. Frost with a Roundhouse Kick. Frost dropkicks Ellering to the floor.

Ellering with a corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Ellering unloads two knife edge chops. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering with a blistering chop. Ellering sends Frost to the corner. Ellering with a running chop. Frost kicks the right shoulder of Ellering. Machine Gun Chops. Frost goes for The Arm-Drag, but Ellering counters with a Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering with two forearm smashes. Ellering sends Frost to the corner. Frost kicks Ellering in the chest. Frost cartwheels off Ellering’s back. Frost with a basement dropkick for a two count. Frost with Two Corner Spears. Following a snap mare takeover, Frost with a Handstand Double Knee Drop for a two count. Frost kicks Ellering in the ribs. Frost with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Ellering pulls Frost off the middle turnbuckle pad. Ellering denies The STO. Frost dodges The Pump Kick. Ellering avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Frost with a Spinning Heel Kick. Ellering responds with a Running Lariat. Running Forearm Exchange. Ellering hits The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Ellering with clubbing blows to Frost’s back. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Ellering goes for The Bosswoman Slam, but Frost lands back on her feet. Frost kicks Ellering in the gut. Frost nails Ellering with The Scorpion Kick. Frost goes for The Cartwheel Cannonball Strike, but Ellering rolls her over for a two count. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Ellering connects with The Pop Up SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering with forearm shivers. Frost regroups on the ring apron. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Ellering. Frost drops Ellering with The BlockBuster for a two count. Ellering stops Frost in her tracks. Ellering with The Electric Drop into the top turnbuckle pad. Ellering plants Frost with The Bosswoman Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Second Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green backs Michelle into the turnbuckles. Green sends Michelle face first into the canvas. Michelle screams at Green. Green applies a side headlock. Green with a side headlock takeover. Michelle with heavy bodyshots. Michelle with a forearm smash. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Green grabs a side headlock. Green with another side headlock takeover. Michelle answers with the headscissors neck lock. Green pops back on her feet. Green applies another side headlock. Michelle whips Green across the ring. Green drops Michelle with a shoulder tackle. Green taunts Michelle. Michelle drops down on the canvas. Green with a headlock takeover. Green with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Green uppercuts Michelle. Green decks Michelle with a back elbow smash. Michelle sends Green shoulder first into the steel ring post. Michelle with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Michelle stomps on the left hand of Green. Michelle poses for the crowd.

Michelle with another Swinging Arm-Ringer. Michelle hyperextends the left shoulder of Green. Michelle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green with heavy bodyshots. Michelle sweeps out the legs of Green. Michelle slams the left hand of Green on the ring apron. Michelle rocks Green with a forearm smash. Michelle rolls Green back into the ring. Michelle goes into the cover for a two count. Michelle applies a bridging top wrist lock. Green gets back to a vertical base. Short-Arm Reversal by Michelle. Michelle with The Arm-Breaker. Green responds with The Pump Kick. Green rolls Michelle over for a two count. Green with The La Magistral for a two count. Green with the backslide cover for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Green with two diving clotheslines. Green kicks Michelle in the gut. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green hits The PK for a two count. Michelle denies The Unprettier. Michelle drops Green with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Michelle argues with the referee. Michelle with a Spinning Back Kick. Green denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Green HeadButts Michelle. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Third Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Brandi Lauren In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Tournament

Martinez dropkicks Lauren. Martinez with two clotheslines. Martinez with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Martinez uppercuts Lauren. Martinez with a knife edge chop. Lauren reverses out of the irish whip from Martinez. Lauren drives her knee into the midsection of Martinez. Following a snap mare takeover, Lauren with a Running Neck Snap. Lauren sits up.

Lauren with a running forearm smash. Lauren repeatedly stomps on Martinez’s chest. Lauren is choking Martinez with her boot. Lauren is mauling Martinez in the corner. Lauren tugs on Martinez’s hair. Martinez headbutts the midsection of Lauren. Martinez with forearm shivers. Martinez with a Running Boot. Martinez follows that with clubbing blows to Lauren’s back. Martinez connects with The OG Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steelz applies a side headlock. Senegal reverses the hold. Steelz applies a hammerlock. Senegal grabs a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Senegal rolls Steelz over for a one count. Steelz regroups in the corner. Steelz kicks Senegal in the gut. Steelz whips Senegal across the ring. Senegal drops Steelz with a shoulder tackle. Senegal with a deep arm-drag. Senegal dropkicks Steelz. Steelz side steps Senegal into the turnbuckles. Senegal launches Steelz over the top rope. Senegal slides out of the ring. Steelz SuperKicks Senegal from the ring apron. Steelz resets the referee’s ten count. Senegal with forearm shivers. Steelz denies The Headscissors Takeover. Steelz wraps Senegal’s legs around the steel ring post. Steelz rolls Senegal back into the ring. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Senegal with heavy bodyshots. Steelz rocks Senegal with a forearm smash. Steelz sends Senegal to the corner. Senegal with a Rebound Enzuigiri. Steelz answers with a forearm smash. Steelz gets Senegal tied up in the ropes. Steelz sends Senegal tumbling to the floor.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on Senegal’s back. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz talks smack to Senegal. Steelz is choking Senegal with her boot. Steelz scores two right jabs. Senegal ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Senegal with a back fist. Senegal scores two elbow knockdowns. Senegal with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Steelz dives over Senegal. Senegal decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Senegal with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Senegal kicks Steelz in the chest. Senegal punches Steelz in the back. Senegal hits The Rebound German Suplex for a two count. Senegal is shocked. Steelz denies The Slice Bread. Steelz with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Steelz drops Senegal with The SpringBoard Bulldog for a two count. Senegal denies The Cutter. Senegal rolls Steelz over for a two count. Steelz connects with The Cutter for a two count. Steelz is displaying her frustration. Steelz hammers down on the back of Senegal’s neck. Senegal with heavy bodyshots. Steelz plants Senegal with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Deonna Purrazzo w/Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Masha Slamovich In A Pick Your Poison Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Slamovich applies a hammerlock. Purrazzo grabs a side headlock. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Slamovich answers with the headscissors neck lock. Slamovich with a waist lock go-behind. Purrazzo with a snap mare takeover. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Slamovich signals for the test of strength. Purrazzo with a back heel trip for a two count. Purrazzo has the leverage advantage. Slamovich kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Slamovich with The Butterfly Suplex. Slamovich with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Slamovich follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Slamovich wipes out Rehwoldt with The Cannonball Senton. Purrazzo nails Slamovich with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo stomps on the left hand of Slamovich. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left shoulder of Slamovich for a two count.

Purrazzo puts her knees on the left shoulder of Slamovich. Purrazzo grabs a side wrist lock. Purrazzo kicks the left elbow of Slamovich. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Slamovich around the bottom rope. Purrazzo kicks the bottom rope for added pressure. Purrazzo clotheslines Slamovich for a two count. Purrazzo and Slamovich are trading back and forth shots. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Purrazzo talks smack to Slamovich. Purrazzo with a clubbing crossface. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo whips Slamovich across the ring. Slamovich dropkicks Purrazzo. Slamovich with The Jackknife Cover for a two count. Slamovich applies a waist lock. Purrazzo with two sharp elbow strikes. Slamovich sends Purrazzo into the ropes. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Purrazzo drops Slamovich with The Twisting Flatliner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Slamovich puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Slamovich with a forearm smash. Purrazzo dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Purrazzo kicks Slamovich in the gut. Slamovich dodges The Big Boot. Slamovich with The Spinning Back Kick. Slamovich kicks Purrazzo in the face and ribs. Slamovich with a Rising Knee Strike. Slamovich with The Helluva Kick. Slamovich follows that with The Spin Kick for a two count. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Slamovich’s neck. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Slamovich connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Purrazzo denies The PileDriver. Purrazzo brings Slamovich down to the mat. Purrazzo applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Slamovich puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Purrazzo kicks out the legs of Slamovich. Purrazzo makes Slamovich verbally submit to The Venus De Milo.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Sixth Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Mercedes Martinez In A Semi-Final Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Ellering wants Martinez to shake her hand. Martinez obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez with a single leg takedown. Martinez applies a leg lock. Martinez escapes the rear chin lock. Strong lockup. Ellering grabs a side wrist lock. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Martinez denies the deep arm-drag. Martinez taunts Ellering. Martinez with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Martinez kicks Ellering in the back. Ellering dodges The Running Boot. Ellering rolls Martinez over for a two count. Ellering with a drop toe hold. Martinez avoids the sliding dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Second Side Headlock Taker/Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Martinez clips the left knee of Ellering. Martinez slaps Ellering in the face. Martinez kicks Ellering in the gut. Martinez with Two Butterfly Suplex’s. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Ellering with a Running Lariat. Martinez answers with a Pump Knee Strike.

Forearm Exchange on the ring apron. Martinez denies The Pump Kick. Martinez Spears Ellering on the apron. Martinez with clubbing blows to Ellering’s chest. Martinez uppercuts Ellering. Martinez sends Ellering chest first into the steel barricade. Martinez with a sharp knee strike. Martinez drives her boot into Ellering’s ribs. Martinez rolls Elering back into the ring. Martinez unloads Three Kamigoye’s. Martinez drops Ellering with The DDT for a two count. Martinez goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Ellering counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ellerign dodges The Big Boot. Ellering nails Martinez with The Pump Kick. Ellering drags Martinez to the corner. Ellering goes for The SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Martinez counters with The CodeBreaker. Martinez drops Ellering with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Martinez grapevines the legs of Ellering. Ellering grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Martinez with a chop/forearm combination. Ellering dodges The Helluva Kick. Ellergin with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Ellering with a Modified SlingBlade. Ellering with a knife edge chop. Ellering follows that with The STO. Ellering with The Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Ellering whips Martinez across the ring. Ellering goes for The SpineBuster, but Martinez lands back on her feet. Martinez with a forearm smash. Martinez hit The SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ellering with The Rolling Elbow. Ellering drops Martinez with The Aoi Shoudou. Ellering whips Martinez across the ring. Ellering with The Pop Up SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Martinez with forearm shivers. Ellering connects with The Bosswoman Slam for a two count. Ellering pulls Martinez off the bottom rope. Martinez fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Martinez hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Martinez makes Ellering tap out to The Guillotine Choke. After the match, Martinez hugs Ellering.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Seventh Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green In A Semi-Final Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Steelz is playing mind games with Green. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steelz backs Green into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Standing Switch Exchange. Green with a waist lock takedown. Steelz applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Green whips Steelz across the ring. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Steelz wants Green to shake her hand. Steelz kicks Green in the gut. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Steelz whips Green across the ring. Green lunges over Steelz. Green sends Steelz into the ropes. Green with Two Japanese Arm-Drags. Green thrust kicks the left knee of Steelz. Green with a hesitation dropkick that sends Steelz to the floor. Steelz regroups on the outside.

Green runs after Steelz. Green dumps Steelz out of the ring. Green lands The Suicide Dive. Steelz rocks Green with a forearm smash. Steelz talks smack to Green. Green with heavy bodyshots. Steelz shoves Green into the ropes. Green ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Steelz with a Jumping Knee Strike. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz follows that with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Green fights from underneath. Green rolls Steelz over for a one count. Green with The La Magistral for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Both ladies are knocked down after a double headbutt. Forearm Exchange. Green with two diving clotheslines. Green kicks Steelz in the gut.

Green with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Side Step Display. Second Forearm Exchange. Green kicks Steelz in the gut. Steelz avoids The Curb Stomp. Steelz hits The Cutter on the ring apron. Green avoids the referee’s ten count. Steelz puts Green on the top turnbuckle. Steelz with forearm shivers. Green shoves Steelz off the middle turnbuckle. Green delivers The Missile Dropkick. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Green. Steelz connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Green responds with The Unprettier for a two count. Green plays to the crowd. Green with The Flying Crossbody Block. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz nails Green with The Pump Kick. Green has Steelz perched on the top turnbuckle. Steelz with Two HeadButs. Steelz denies The Avalanche Unprettier. Steelz sends Green crashing into the canvas. Steelz plants Green with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Eight Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards In A Monster’s Ball Match In Memory Of Daffney

Edwards starts things off with a Lou Thez Press to Lee. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace with forearm shivers. Lee shoves Edwards into the steel barricade. Grace with a back fist to Evans. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Evans with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Lee with The Pump Kick. Lee punches Evans in the back. Edwards cracks Grace with a trash can lid. Lee repeatedly whips Evans with the pool cue. Edwards goes after Grace. Edwards with forearm shivers. Grace drives Edwards back first into the barricade. Lee puts the trash can over Evans head. Lee blasts Evans with the crowbar for a two count. Lee decks Edwards with a JawBreaker. Lee slaps Edwards in the face. Lee knocks Grace off the ring apron. Lee wedged a barbed wire steel chair in between the turnbuckles. Edwards kicks Lee in the gut. Lee with a forearm smash. Edwards with the reverse hammer throw into the wedged barbed wire chair. Edwards slams Grace’s head on the barricade. Edwards kicks Grace in the ribs. Edwards grabs two kendo sticks.

Edwards repeatedly kicks Lee in the face. Lee is busted open. Edwards with clubbing kendo stick shots. Edwards stabs Lee with the barbed wire kendo stick. Edwards hooks the outside leg for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Evans sends Grace to the corner. Grace kicks Evans in the face. Grace side steps Edwards into Evans. Gace with a Double Meteora. Grace with a sliding forearm smash. Grace follows that with The Vader Bomb for a two count. Lee delivers her combination offense. Grace brings a weight plate into the ring. Lee with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Lee spills thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Grace denies The Vertical Suplex. Grace puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Grace hits The Muscle Buster into the turnbuckles. Grace hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Edwards kicks Grace in the gut. Edwards with The Roundhouse Kick. Edwards drops Grace with The Flatliner. Grace denies The DDT. Grace with a SitOut FaceBuster into the weight plate. Evans blinds Grace with chalk. Evans drops Grace with The Big Boot. Evans connects with The Full Nelson Bombt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Savannah Evans via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mercedes Martinez The Finals Of The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. The Winner Will Get A Future IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match

Steelz is playing mind games with Martinez. Steelz shoves Martinez. Steelz delivers her combination offense. Martinez with a running forearm smash. Martinez with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Martinez follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Martinez with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Martinez with Three Butterfly Suplex’s for a two count. Martinez rocks Steelz with a forearm smash. Steelz decks Martinez with a back elbow smash. Steelz kicks Martinez in the face. Steelz side steps Martinez into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a chop/jab/forearm combination. Martinez launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz slips over Martinez’s back. Steelz with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Steelz with a running forearm smash. Steelz follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Steelz hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Martinez denies The Slice Bread. Martinez with a running forearm smash.

Martinez with The Fireman’s Carry Slam for a two count. Martinez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Martinez puts Steelz on the top turnbuckle. Martinez punches Steelz in the back. Martinez goes for The OG Drop, but Steelz counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Steelz hits The Cutter. Steelz dodges The Big Boot. Steelz with The Pump Kick. Martinez dumps Steelz face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Martinez repeatedly stomps on Steelz’s chest. Martinez is choking Steelz with her boot. Martinez with clubbing shoulder blocks. Steelz denies The SuperPlex. Steelz with clubbing blows to Martinez’s back. Steelz goes for The Sunset Bomb, but Martinez blocks it. Martinez with a straight right hand. Steelz HeadButts Martinez. Steelz with a Top Rope Frankensteiner. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Martinez. Steelz delivers The Stratusfaction for a two count. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Martinez’s chest. Steelz drags Martinez to the corner. Steelz HeadButts Martinez. Second Forearm Exchange. Martinez with a Running Boot. Martinez tugs on Steelz’s hair. Martinez connects with The OG Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Gail Kim gives Martinez the Knockouts Knockdown Trophy.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall

Tenth Match: The Decay (c) w/Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Rosemary and Madison Rayne will start things off. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Rayne immediately calls a timeout, so she could take selfies with Dashwood. Rayne is playing mind games with Rosemary. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary drops Rayne with The SlingBlade. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary starts biting Rayne’s forehead. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double Lariat. Havok with a hair biel throw. Rayne fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rayne with a forearm shot across the back of Havok. Havok screams at Rayne. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Havok. Dashwood with forearm shivers. Havok shoves Dashwood into the canvas. Havok tugs on Dashwood’s hair. Havok with two hair biel throws. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Havok slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Havok tags in Rosemary.

Corner Clothesline/Stinger Splash Party. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Konley trips Rosemary from the outside. Rosemary decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Rosemary runs after Konley. Rayne clotheslines Rosemary. Rayne rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Dashwood slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne with forearm shivers. Rayne applies the cravate. Rayne brings Rosemary down to the mat for a two count. Rayne slams Rosemary’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood drops Rosemary with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood sends Rosemary to the corner. Dashwood taunts Havok. Rosemary is displaying her fighting spirit. Rosemary gets distracted by Konley. Dashwood gets Rosemary tied up in the tree of woe. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne with the irish whip. Dashwood tugs on Rosemary’s hair.from the outside. Rayne repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood with a Running Cannonball Strike. Dashwood pulls Rosemary down to the mat. Rosemary rises back on her feet. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Havok and Rayne are tagged in. Havok clotheslines Rayne. Havok scores the elbow knockdown. Havok kicks Rayne in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Rayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Havok teep kicks Rayne into the turnbuckles. Havok with the irish whip. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok follows that with Two Running Boots for a two count. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary kicks Rayne in the gut. The referee gets distracted by Konley. The Influence shoves Rosemary into Havok. The Influence connects with The Collab for a one count. Taurus and Steve runs after Konley. Havok denies The Double Chokeslam. Meeting Of The Minds. The Decay plants Rayne with their Spear/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Decay via Pinfall

Credit: Joshua Lopez