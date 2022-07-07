Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match Set for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend now features a significant first-ever interpromotional tag team match.
David Crockett has revealed The Briscoes (Mark, Jay) vs. The Von Erichs (Ross, Marshall) for the big show in Nashville, as seen below in the brand-new JCP Control Center video.
An Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match is what is being billed for this.
Who WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will meet that night or partner with is still unknown. Late last month, a press conference for the significant one-night-only JCP event was conducted, but Flair’s match was not mentioned or even hinted at.
On Sunday, July 31, during Starrcast V weekend, the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place live from Nashville, Tennessee’s Municipal Auditorium. The three-hour event will be broadcast live on FITE TV, and different packages are available for the weekend’s events.
Here is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new match:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
