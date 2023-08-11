IMPACT & NJPW: Multiverse United 2 To Feature Scramble Match

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming joint-event promoted by IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On Friday, IMPACT and NJPW announced Frankie Kazarian, BUSHI, Kevin Knight, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Mao, and El Desperado will all be competing in a Scramble match at the show scheduled for August 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

IMPACT & NJPW: Multiverse United 2

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)* Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Chris Sabin vs. BUSHI vs. Rich Swann vs. Mao vs. El Desperado Scramble Match