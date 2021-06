Impact and NJPW star TJP recently underwent surgery to repair a broken nose.

TJP noted on Instagram that he suffered the broken nose about a month ago and has been wrestling with it “broken and kinda loose.”

TJP said he waited to get the surgery due to the Impact schedule, and likely will not miss any time as he waited until the last set of TV tapings had ended. TJP indicated on social media that he went under the knife last Thursday.

Here is TJP’s full Instagram post-