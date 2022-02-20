Impact No Surrender Results – February 19, 2022

First Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Austin chops Something after the bell rings. Something clotheslines Austin. Bey drops Bailey with The Big Boot. Bey ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Something leapfrogs over Bey. Something goes for The Body Block, but Bey counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Bey kicks Something in the face. Something clotheslines Bey over the top rope. Bailey stops Something in his tracks. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Something. Bailey with rapid fire kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with a double dropkick. Bailey pops back on his feet. Something drops Bailey with a Leaping Body Block. Something with a Vertical Suplex onto the calvary on the outside. Something lands The Big Man Dive. Something rolls Bey back into the ring.

Something levels Bey with The Body Avalanche. Austin side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin with a Modified Pedigree for a two count. Austin repeatedly kicks Something in the back. Austin with a straight right hand. Austin with a knee drop. Austin is putting the boots to Something. Austin ducks a clothesline from Something. Austin with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Austin with forearm shivers. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin holds onto the ropes. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Austin with Two Leaping Head Kicks. Bey responds with The Superman Forearm. Bey dropkicks Bailey off the ring apron. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Austin with a drive by dropkick. Austin nails Bey with The Hook Kick. Austin slides out of the ring. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Bailey plays to the crowd. Bailey rolls Austin back into the ring.

Bailey with a Twisting Head Kick. Bailey goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Something catches him in mid-air. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Bey counters with a Dropkick. Bey drills Something with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Bey with The Flying Splash for a two count. Bailey with The Standing Shooting Star Press. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Something rocks Bailey with a forearm smash. Something with The Corner Spear. Something whips Bailey across the ring. Something goes for Into The Void, but Austin gets in the way. Double SuperKick. Austin wants to be friends with Bailey. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse for a two count. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Bey delivers his combination offense. Austin clotheslines Bey off the middle rope. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri to Something. Austin goes for The SpringBoard Fold, but Something counters with Into The Void to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Trey Miguel & Jake Something will battle Ace Austin & Mike Bailey.

Second Match: JONAH vs. Black Taurus w/The Decay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Taurus into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taurus with haymakers. Taurus with a knife edge chop. Taurus runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Taurus drops down on the canvas. Jonah with a Mid-Air Body Block. Jonah clotheslines Taurus over the top rope. Jonah punches Taurus in the back. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Taurus lands back on his feet. Taurus sends Jonah face first into the steel ring post. Taurus lands The Tornillo. Jonah rolls Taurus back into the ring. Taurus with a Twisting Tope through the ropes. Taurus tosses Jonah back inside the ring. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus slips over Jonah’s back. Jonah sends Taurus ribs first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jonah launches Taurus to the corner.

Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah HeadButts Taurus. Jonah applies a waist lock. Taurus with three sharp elbow strikes. Taurus with a JawBreaker. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Jonah with the irish whip. Taurus repeatedly kicks Jonah in the face. Taurus with a Shotgun Dropkick. Taurus with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus follows that with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jonah responds with The Stinger Splash. Taurus HeadButts Jonah. Jonah drops Taurus with a Leaping Body Block. Taurus sends Jonah face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Taurus with The Tiger Feint Kick. Taurus with The Twisting Senton for a two count. Jonah hammers down on the back of Taurus neck. Taurus HeadButts Jonah. Taurus puts Jonah on the top turnbuckle. Jonah sends Taurus crashing into the canvas. Jonah with The Flying Thez Press. Jonah PowerBombs Taurus for a two count. Jonah clotheslines Taurus. Jonah drags Taurus to the corner. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Third Match: Jay White vs. Eric Young w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White applies a side headlock. Young whips White across the ring. White drops Young with a shoulder tackle. Young grabs a side headlock. White whips Young across the ring. Young with a shoulder tackle of his own. White kicks Young in the gut. Chop Exchange. White sends Young to the corner. Young side steps White into the turnbuckles. Young repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Young with a forearm smash. Bodyshot Exchange. Young is mauling White in the corner. The referee admonishes Young. White reverses out of the irish whip from Young. White with a Back Body Drop. White dumps Young out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Young back first into the ring apron. White with a knife edge chop. White rolls Young back into the ring. White with a blistering chop. Young reverses out of the irish whip from White. Young sends White shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Young repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of White. Young applies The Dragon Sleeper from the top turnbuckle. Young dives over White. White side steps Young into the turnbuckles. White drops Young with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Young denies The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White unloads two knife edge chops. White repeatedly stomps on Young’s chest. White is choking Young with his boot. White goes for Belly to Back Suplex, but Young lands back on his feet. Young kicks White in the gut. Young with The DDT. Young scores the elbow knockdown. Young with The Discus Lariat. Young with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young stares at the refere. Young with clubbing blows to White’s back. Young with a straight right hand. Second Chop Exchange. White regroups on the outside. Forearm Exchange.

Young is throwing haymakers at White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young with a shoulder block. Young gets crotched on the top turnbuckle pad. Young starts biting White’s forehead. Young with a straight right hand. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young goes for The PileDriver, but White counters with a Back Body Drop. Young punches White. White responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Young denies The Half & Half Suplex. White hits The Snap Saito Suplex. Young denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with The Flatliner on the ring apron. White resets the referee’s ten count. Young blocks The German Suplex. White rakes the eyes of Young. Young returns the favor. Young delivers The PileDriver on the apron. Young rolls White back into the ring. Young hooks the outside leg for a two count. Young mocks White. White with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Young uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Young denies The Blade Runner. Young kicks White in the gut. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Miranda Alize For Either The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alize applies a hammerlock. Alize rolls Purrazzo over for a one count. Purrazzo gives Alize a standing ovation. Alize denies the monkey flip. Alize gets Purrazzo in a full mouth position. Purrazzo avoids The Miranda Rights. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Alize with two dropkicks. Alize unloads two knife edge chops. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Alize. Alize with a deep arm-drag. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Purrazzo sends Alize into the ropes. Alize with a Running Hurricanrana. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Alize lands The Suicide Dive. Alize rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Alize goes into the cover for a two count.

Purrazzo denies The O’Connor Roll. Purrazzo nails Alize with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo stomps on Alize’s face. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Alize’s neck. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Surfboard Chin Lock. Purrazzo kicks the right shoulder of Alize. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Alize’s back. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with The La Magistral for a two count. Purrazzo answers with another Pump Kick. Purrazzo unloads two knife edge chops. Purrazzo sends Alize to the corner. Alize side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles.

Purrazzo launches Alize over the top rope. Alize rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Alize with a shoulder block. Alize with a Basement Hurricanrana. Forearm Exchange. Alize with a chop/forearm combination. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Alize slams Purrazzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alize is mauling Purrazzo in the corner. Alize with a flying forearm smash. Alize sweeps out the legs of Purrazzo. Alize with The Flying Boot for a two count. Alize avoids The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Alize denies The Queen’s Gambit. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with The Ripcord Knee. Alize applies The Miranda Lights. Purrazzo rolls Alize over for a two count. Alize connects The Flatliner for a two count. Purrazzo avoids The Shining Wizard. Purrazzo makes Alize tap out to The Venus de Milo.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Fifth Match: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Cardona wants Grace to shake his hand. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Grace with a short-arm clothesline. Grace kicks the left knee of Cardona. Grace with a sharp knee strike. Cardona goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Grace ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Cardona denies The Cazadora Bulldog. Grace with a back elbow smash. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace with another back elbow smash. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Grace drops Cardona with The Spinning Back Fist. Grace with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Cardona walks up the ramp way. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace with forearm shivers. Cardona shoves Grace. Cardona pulls the referee into harms way. Cardona drives Grace head first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Cardona talks smack to Grace. Cardona is choking Grace with his knee. The referee admonishes Cardona. Cardona slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona slams Grace’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Grace with a reverse hammer throw into the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Cardona with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Cardona continues to run his mouth. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cardona kicks Grace in the gut. Cardona pie faces Grace. Cardona whips Grace across the ring. Grace kicks Cardona in the face. Grace with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace with The Sliding Lariat.

Grace follows that with combo palm strikes. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona nails Grace with Two Reboots for a two count. Grace denies The Radio Silence. Grace with combination lariats. Grace with The Shotgun Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding elbow smash. Grace kicks a steel chair into Cardona’s face. Grace rolls Cardona back into the ring. Grace picks up the chair. The referee gets in Grace’s way. Cardona rolls Grace over for a two count. Cardona clotheslines Grace. Cardona threatens to hit Grace with the chair. Grace connects with the low blow which causes the disqualification. After the match, Grace delivers a massive chair shot across the back of Cardona.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Matt Cardona via Disqualification

Sixth Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Tonga whips Anderson across the ring. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Tonga hammers down on the back of Anderson’s neck. Tonga is mauling Anderson in the corner. Tonga is choking Anderson with his boot and knee. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. GOD gangs up on Anderson. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Loa with a leaping forearm smash. Gallows kicks Loa in the gut. Anderson rolls Tonga back into the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Anderson with a straight right hand. Tonga clotheslines Anderson. Tonga HeadButts Anderson. Tonga tags in Loa. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Anderson. Tonga with a leaping neckbreaker for a two count. Loa drives Anderson back first into the turnbuckles. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson rakes the eyes of Loa. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Fourth Forearm Exchange. Gallows kicks Loa in the gut. Gallows uppercuts Loa. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Loa. Gallows sends Loa to the corner. Loa side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Gallows denies The Samoan Drop. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Tonga dropkicks Gallows. Gallows catches Tonga in mid-air. Gallows kicks Tonga in the gut. Gallows with a Pumphandle NeckBreaker. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows uppercuts Tonga. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Anderson is choking Tonga with his boot. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson tags in Gallows. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Tonga with elbows into the midsection of Gallows. Gallows pulls Tonga down to the mat. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Tonga with clubbing elbow strikes. Tonga decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Gallows uppercuts Tonga. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stops Tonga in his tracks. Anderson with the irish whip. Tonga clotheslines Anderson. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with two shoulder tackles. Loa knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Loa ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Loa kicks Anderson in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Loa goes for a Running Powerslam, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Anderson uppercuts Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Loa turns a Hip Toss into a NeckBreaker. Loa tags in Tonga. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Anderson with a neckbreaker of his own for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows knocks Loa off the apron. Good Brothers with a Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination of their own for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Tonga denies The Magic Killer. Gallows uppercuts Tonga. Loa Spears Gallows. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Misfired GunStuns. All four men are down. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Gallows gets in the way. The referee gets distracted by Chris Bey. Loa kicks Gallows in the gut. Loa ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Loa clotheslines Gallows to the floor. Loa is trying to talk sense to Bey. Gallows Chokeslams Loa on the floor. Jay White drops Tonga with The Blade Runner. GOD connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers does the two sweet hand gesture with White and Bey.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. This lockup spills to the outside. Mickie gets distracted by Evans. Mickie heads back into the ring. Test Of Strength. Mickie has the leverage advantage. Steelz kicks out the legs of Mickie for a two count. Mickie bridges out of the full mount position. Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops. Steelz sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Steelz denies The Hurricanrana. Mickie with a shoulder block. Steelz with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Mickie regroups on the outside. Steelz SuperKicks Mickie. Steelz talks smack about Nick Aldis to the camera. Steelz slams Mickie’s head on the steel ring steps. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Mickie with a NeckBreaker on the floor. Mickie is fired up. Mickie rolls Steelz back into the ring. Steelz rolls back out of the ring. Mickie runs after Steelz. Evans pulls Mickie out of the ring.

Evans sends Mickie face first into the steel ring post. Steelz tosses Mickie back inside the ring. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz with two short-arm clotheslines. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s chest. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie with The Hurricanrana. Mickie avoids The Pump Kick. Mickie peppers Steelz with more forearms. Steelz nails Mickie with The Pump Kick for a two count. Steelz hooks both legs for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz poses for the crowd. Mickie slaps Steelz in the face. Mickie starts biting Steelz’s forehead. Mickie with the irish whip. Mickie with a groin kick. Mickie follows that with two clotheslines. Mickie with a leaping shoulder tackle. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie tells Steelz to get up. Mickie kicks Evans off the ring apron. Steelz connects with The Cutter. Chelsea Green starts brawling with Evans. Mickie denies The Crucifix Bomb. Mickie nearly runs into Green. Mickie plants Steelz with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

Eight Match: Moose (c) vs. William Morrissey For The IMPACT World Championship

Brian Myers joins the commentary team for this match. Moose runs into Morrissey. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Moose with clubbing blows to Morrissey’s back. Lariat Exchange. Moose delivers Two Spears. Morrissey tumbles to the floor. Moose rolls Morrissey back into the ring. Morrissey avoids The Spear. Morrissey drops Moose with The Big Boot. Morrissey PowerBombs Moose. Moose regroups on the outside. Morrissey repeatedly whips Moose into the steel barricade. Short-Arm Reversal by Moose. Moose with The Uranage Slam through the time keepers table. Moose sends Morrissey face first into the steel ring post. Moose resets the referee’s ten count. Morrisey with The Big Boot. Morrissey PowerBombs Moose on the ring apron. Morrissey gets distracted by Myers. Morrissey rolls Moose back into the ring.

Morrissey goes for a PowerBomb, but Moose counters with a Hurricanrana. Moose with a Corner Dropkick. Chop Exchange. Moose dropkicks Morrissey. We had a collision in the center of the ring. Morrissey goes for a PowerBomb, but Moose lands back on his feet. Moose ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Moose connects with The Spear for a two count. Morrissey’s arm was under the bottom rope. Morrissey hits The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Moose had his foot placed under the bottom rope. Morrissey argues with the referee. Morrissey tees off on Moose. Moose drives Morrissey back first into the turnbuckles. Moose puts Morrissey on the top turnbuckle. Moose with a straight right hand. Moose and Morrissey are trading back and forth shots. Moose with The SuperPlex. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose plants Morrissey with The Misdirection Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More In A 10-Man Tag Team Match. Honor No More’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling Is On The Line

Honor No More attacks Team IMPACT before the bell rings. Chop Exchange. Maclin with a forearm smash. Bennett applies a side headlock. Maclin whips Bennett across the ring. Bennett drops Maclin with a shoulder tackle. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Bennett unloads a flurry of chops. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Bennett kicks Maclin in the chest. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Maclin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Maclin sends Bennett into the ropes. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin leapfrogs over Bennett. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin applies a front face lock. Sabin and Taven are tagged in. Sabin shoves Taven. Taven kicks Sabin in the gut. Taven with a forearm smash. Taven with a knife edge chop. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Aerial Display. Sabin with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Sabin kicks the right shoulder of Taven. Sabin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin tags in Swann.

Swann applies a wrist lock. Taven kicks the left hamstring of Swann. Taven with a forearm smash. Taven kicks Swann in the gut. Swann ducks a clothesline from Taven. Taven avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Taven with The Roundhouse Kick. Taven tags in Vinny. Vinny with a knife edge chop. Vinny uppercuts Swann. Swann with a straight right hand. Vinny with a Running Crossbody Block. Vinny goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Swann counters with a high knee strike. Swann sends Vinny into the ropes. Swann leapfrogs over Vinny. Vinny drops down on the canvas. Vinny leapfrogs over Swann. Swann lunges over Vinny. Swann dropkicks Vinny. Vinny regroups in the corner. Vinny tags in PCO. Swann with clubbing hamstring kicks. PCO blocks a boot from Swann. PCO with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Swann tags in Rhino. PCO kicks Rhino in the gut. Second Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. PCO starts biting Rhino’s forehead. PCO kicks Rhino in the chest. Rhino clotheslines PCO. Rhino tags in Mack.

PCO clotheslines Mack. PCO applies a wrist lock. PCO tags in King. King applies a wrist lock. Mack with a straight right hand. King ducks a clothesline from Mack. King drops Mack with a Spinning Hip Attack. King with clubbing shoulder blocks. King scores the right jab. King whips Mack into the turnbuckles. Mack ducks under two clotheslines from King. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack with a leaping shoulder tackle. Mack dropkicks King. Mack tags in Swann. Swann with a running elbow smash. Swann tags in Rhino. Rhino with The Mini GORE. Rhino tags in Sabin. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin tags in Maclin. Maclin with a corner clothesline. King with a straight right hand. Maclin answers with The Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination. Maclin applies The Camel Clutch. Sabin with a basement dropkick for a two count. King rocks Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of King. Sabin dumps King out of the ring. Sabin gets distracted by Maria.

Sabin with a shoulder block to Bennett. Bennet drops Sabin with The Death Valley Driver. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. King with the cocky cover for a two count. King is throwing haymakers at Sabin. King applies a front face lock. King tags in Taven. Taven punches Sabin in the ribs. Taven sends Sabin to the corner. Taven with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Taven applies the backbreaker stretch. Taven tags in Bennett. Taven stands on Sabin’s face. Bennett with a knife edge chop. Bennett with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin kicks Taven in the face. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin with a Dropkick/Swinging DDT Combination. Sabin tags in Swann. Swann SuperKicks Taven. Swann clears the ring. Taven inadvertently kicks PCO off the apron. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann snds Taven to the corner. Taven kicks Swann in the face. Swann answers with another Enzuigiri. Swann SuperKicks Bennett. Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick. Swann follows that with The FrankenSteiner into Bennett. Swann plays to the crowd.

Honor No More catches Swann in mid-air. Vinny with a flying double foot stomp off the ring apron. The referee catches Taven using the bottom rope for leverage. Taven tags in King. King stomps on Swann’s chest. King uppercuts Swann. King backs Swann into the turnbuckles. King reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Swann denies The Sunset Flip. King hits The SpineBuster for a two count. King tags in Bennett. Bennett stomps on Swann’s chest. Bennett applies a front face lock. Bennett clears the ring. Bennett drills Swann with The BrainBuster for a two count. Benntt tags in Taven. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Taven SuperKicks Swann. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Taven drags Swann to the corner. Taven tags in Vinny. Vinny stomps on Swann’s chest. Swann fights from the underneath. Vinny with The Back Drop Driver. Vinny drops Swann with The DDT for a two count. Vinny tags in PCO. PCO with a straight right hand. PCO sends Swann to the corner. PCO with The Body Avalanche. PCO with The Spike DDT for a two count.

PCO applies a nerve hold. Swann with heavy bodyshots. PCO with a Running Body Block into the ropes. Swann sends PCO crashing to the outside. Taven taunts Maclin. Mack and Bennett are tagged in. Mack ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Mack clears the ring. Mack clotheslines Bennett. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack with a series of corner clotheslines. Mack with a double clothesline. Mack with a running forearm to PCO. Mack follows that with a Reverse Senton Splash. SomerSault NeckBreaker/Wasteland Combination for a two count. Taven knocks Maclin off the apron. Taven has Mack perched on the top turnbuckle. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven drops Mack with The Running Boot for a two count. Maclin and Vinny are tagged in. Maclin goes for a Bodyslam, but Vinny lands back on his feet. Maclin denies The Slice Bread. Maclin gets Vinny tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with The Corner Spear. PCO Chokeslams Maclin. Taven with The Frog Splash. PCO with The Flying Leg Drop. King tags himself in.

King with The Chin Checker. King with an Overhead Kick to Rhino. Vinny with The Pump Kick. Vinny drops Rhino with a Modified SlingBlade. King with The Leg Drop for a two count. Sabin dumps Vinny out of the ring. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Maclin gets in the way. King throws Maclin into the referee on the outside. Suicide Dive Exchange. Swann lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taven dumps Swann face first on the ring apron. Taven rolls Swann back into the ring. Mack kicks Taven in the face. Bennett Spears Mack on the apron. OGK has Swann and Mack draped across the apron. PCO with The Flying Cannonball Senton onto the apron. Vinny delivers The Redrum. All hell is breaking loose in New Orleans. PCO with The Orihara MoonSault. Rhino rolls Bennett back into the ring. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Maria runs interference. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring with a kendo stick. Edwards grabs Maria’s arm. Edwards cracks Rhino with the kendo stick. Edwards has officially turn on Team IMPACT with a series of kendo stick shots. Taven puts King on top of Rhino. King hooks both legs to pickup the victory. After the match, Edwards celebrates with Honor No More to close the show.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

