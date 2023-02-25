Impact No Surrender Results – February 24, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender! On the card is an Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann, Impact Knockouts Championship Match Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich, and more. On Commentary tonight is Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt. Continue below for the results.

Impact Match #1 Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon w/The Design:

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Kon via pinfall with a Slingshot Cutter.

The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match #2 The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka) (c) w/Rosemary vs. The HEX (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle):

RESULTS: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dollz defeats The Hex via pinfall with a The Sick Driver.

The IMPACT Digital Media Championship Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose in A Dot Combat Match:

RESULTS: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry via pinfall with a rollup and a handful of tights.

Number One Contender Match for the IMPACT World Championship Steve Maclin vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. HEATH In A Fatal Four Way Match:

RESULTS: Maclin plants Heath. Steve Maclin defeats PCO, Brian Myers and Heath Slayter via pinfall with The KIA.

A 6-Man Tag Team Match Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey:

RESULTS: Sabin tags in Kushida. Shotei/Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Skull and Bones to Austin. Bey runs interference. Austin rolls Sabin over… KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeats Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns via pinfall.

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich:

RESULTS: AND STILL Knockouts World Champion Mickie James defeats Masha Slamovich via pinfall after Slamovich goes for The CodeBreaker, but Mickie rolls her over to picks up the victory.

Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swan:

RESULTS: AND STILL Impact World Champion Josh Alexander; defeats Rich Swan via pinfall with a C4 Spike.