Impact Wrestling viewership and ratings for Tuesday’s show is available for the first time in a while.

Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV drew 166,000 viewers in the 8pm ET timeslot, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranking #121 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #130 for the night in viewership.