IMPACT On AXS TV Results – June 30, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show’s main event saw Chris Sabin go up against Frankie Kazarian in Singles action.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:

– IMPACT Digital Media Champion Rich Swann def. Raj Singh in a Before The IMPACT Match.

– We head backstage, where James Storm tried to recruit PCO for his team in the 10-Man Tag Team Match at Against All Odds. Vincent then interrupts and stops PCO before he can give an answer.

– Trey Miguel def. Chris Bey, Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid in a 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match and he will now challenge IMPACT X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Against All Odds.

– We then hear comments from Raven, who said that he designed the Clockwork Orange House Of Fun to be barbaric, cruel and inhumane and later tonight at Against All Odds, Moose and Sami Callihan look to settle their score in that very match.

Check out what @theraveneffect had to say about @TheMooseNation and @TheSamiCallihan going to war in his creation..The Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match TOMORROW NIGHT at #AgainstAllOdds!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VEN90fmA44 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022

– Gisele Shaw def. IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary in a Non-Title Match. After the match, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Gisele Shaw continue the assault on Rosemary as it appears that Shaw has been welcomed into The Influence.

– We then head backstage, where Mickie James is confronted by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo during an interview with Gia Miller. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo suggest that Mickie James lacks chemistry with her partner at Against All Odds, Mia Yim. Mickie James then agrees that she does fight her own battles, no matter the cost. Mickie James then attacks both Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo as Mia Yim comes in to even the odds.

– We then get another backstage segment, where Rosemary summons Father James Mitchell and demands that he tell Havok to return from the Undead Realm as Havok hasn’t been seen in IMPACT Wrestling since being beaten by Masha Slamovich a few weeks ago.

– IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans.

The Knockouts World Champion @JordynneGrace is in the house and she's set for battle with @SavannahEvansNV!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1jkkWo0BP4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022

– We then get a video package of Joe Doering, showcasing how he was one of the most feared competitors in Japanese wrestling history. Tonight at Against All Odds, his undefeated streak is on the line as he challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title.

– Gia Miller then conducts a sit-down interview with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander after he retained his title against Eric Young at Slammiversary. Alexander says that it meant everything to him to usher in the next 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling as the World Champion. Alexander then says that he is focused on Joe Doering at Against All Odds but the question is looming in the back of his mind, will Eric Young show up again.

– IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) def. Honor No More (Vincent and PCO) to retain their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. After the match, Honor No More attacks James Storm and The Good Brothers until Chris Harris and Heath make the save with a pair of steel pipes.

– We then get a backstage segment, where it is revealed that Chris Harris and Heath will join James Storm and The Good Brothers in the 10-Man Tag Team Match against Honor No More at Against All Odds. After not allowing Harris to join them due to his physical condition, Harris would convince Storm that he needs to finish this so that he can move on.

– Ace Austin def. Alex Zayne.

– Chris Sabin def. Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Chris Sabin helps Frankie Kazarian to his feet as they show each other respect in the middle of the ring. IMPACT Wrestling then goes off the air.