Impact Preview For Next Week: Two Matches And WrestleHouse Announced

“The Good Brothers” Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will make their official in-ring debuts for Impact Wrestling on next Tuesday’s taped AXS TV episode. It was announced on this week’s show that The Good Brothers will go up against Reno Scum next Tuesday night.

Last night’s show saw Anderson and Doc Gallows cut a promo on signing with the company and took credit for Slammiversary trending on social media this past weekend. Gallows noted that they came to Impact to create the recipe of what makes a great tag team, and they don’t need a “Too Sweet” gesture to prove that. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton then interrupted and introduced themselves, also announcing that they are the best tag team in the world. A brawl broke out but quickly ended with Gallows and Anderson clearing the ring. A later segment saw Austin and Fulton pull up on The Good Brothers as they were leaving the arena, distracting them as Reno Scum attacked from behind.

Impact has also announced that new World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend his title against Trey Miguel next week.

Edwards appeared for a promo on last night’s show, just days after winning the vacant title at Slammiversary by defeating Miguel, Ace, Rich Swann and the returning Eric Young in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. Edwards talked about how stability has been missing from Impact, and his goal on this new journey is to become a defending champion that the others in the back can be proud of. Edwards then announced that he will put the title on the line next week, against anyone who wants to challenge him. EY then answered the challenge but Edwards said he wasn’t deserving. Edwards was disappointed with how EY acted, and how he took out Swann at the pay-per-view. Young went on about how Impact belongs to him, until Edwards dove out of the ring and they started brawling. Officials interrupted the fight and Miguel later confronted Edwards in the back, issuing a challenge. Edwards accepted that challenge and the match was made for next Tuesday.

Next week’s Impact show will also see the premiere of the wacky Wrestle House storyline, which is billed as Impact’s all-new reality show. Wrestle House will feature Crazzy Steve, Rosemary, Su Yung, John E. Bravo, Taya Valkyrie, Kylie Rae, The Deaners, and several others. The YouTube description for the preview listed below reads like this:

“When Taya Valkyrie crashes Rosemary & John E. Bravo’s alone time, some of IMPACT’s most colorful characters are transported into the same space to create a bizarre new reality show: WRESTLE HOUSE!”

Below is the preview for Wrestle House, along with more related clips and tweets for next week:

