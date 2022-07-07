Impact Producer Gives Major Praise to the Company, Ring Announcer Reacts

Lance Storm, the producer of Impact Wrestling, praised the company on Twitter this week.

The post-Against All Odds episode of Impact airs tonight, and Storm commended the show for recently “really firing on all cylinders.” He also recommended watching Chris Sabin’s victory over AEW superstar Frankie Kazarian in their match on Thursday.

“I know I’m biased but @IMPACTWRESTLING is really firing on all cylinders at the moment and has been for a while. If you haven’t checked us out in a while Thursday would be a great time to start. Check out Sabin vs Kazarian from last week if you don’t believe me,” Storm wrote.

David Penzer, the ring announcer, answered and remarked on how great the TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta last weekend went.

“The Atlanta tapings are two of the best I’ve seen in the 2+ years I’ve been back in my opinion. Don’t miss this tonight… #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Penzer wrote.

Storm responded, “It really was. Some really great stuff came out of that taping. Crowd was awesome.”

Storm began his career in 2019 as a producer for Impact, but in November of that same year, he returned to WWE to take on the same position. Due to COVID-19 budget cuts, he was placed on furlough by WWE in April 2020. In February of this year, he started working again for Impact.